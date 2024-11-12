Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Taps John Ratcliffe As CIA Director In New Administration

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed John Ratcliffe as his CIA director, according to a statement he released Tuesday.

Trump Taps John Ratcliffe As CIA Director In New Administration

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed John Ratcliffe as his CIA director, according to a statement he released Tuesday. To be sure, Ratcliffe is a Texas conservative and former intelligence official whose views on policy issues are contentious in the extreme, but in terms of structure, he can be expected to play a key role in defining the future intelligence community under Trump.

A Controversial Figure with Intelligence Experience

No surprise, Ratcliffe was rumored to be one of the top contenders to head the office of the attorney general well ahead of the consideration for this role. As a co-chair of the think tank close to Trump’s America First Policy Institute, Center for American Security, Ratcliffe has enjoyed a life-time experience in intelligence and national security.

Between 2020 and 2021, Ratcliffe served two years as DNI under Trump. This appointment, coming when he became the head of intelligence, was akin to mixed reviews as many felt that Donald Trump was politicizing the intelligence community. Public release by Ratcliffe of unverified information on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election really raised eyebrows, particularly since other officials in the intelligence world asked others to defer the same. This energized criticisms that Ratcliffe was applying his position to further political interests of the Trump campaign at a time when the election of 2020 was just around the corner.

Role In 2020 Election and After

Ratcliffe served his term throughout the 2020 presidential election and the transition period that ensued. For weeks, Ratcliffe repeatedly played a salutary role in soothing Trump and his acolytes, even as accusations of wholesale foreign interference and voter fraud piled up, there was still no proof of these claims. He’s since become a central figure being investigated over the post-election period, as Ratcliffe was compelled to testify before a federal grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s inquiry into the handling of the aftermath of the 2020 election.

This could well be while his appointment for the CIA director role is still on the way to confirmation, but in any case, Ratcliffe’s history in intelligence will shape how he oversees the agency: CIA, the critical agency in U.S. national security.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Filed under

CIA Director donald trump John Ratcliffe
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Guidelines for Demolitions, Emphasizes Judicial Oversight

Supreme Court Sets Guidelines for Demolitions, Emphasizes Judicial Oversight

Indian Army to Deploy All-Terrain Vehicles on Northern Borders

Indian Army to Deploy All-Terrain Vehicles on Northern Borders

Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

Blast At Indian Oil’s Mathura Refinery Injures 8; Fire Now Under Control

Blast At Indian Oil’s Mathura Refinery Injures 8; Fire Now Under Control

Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy And More: Here Is How Trump Cabinet Looks Like So Far

Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy And More: Here Is How Trump Cabinet Looks Like...

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox