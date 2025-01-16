President-elect Donald Trump is considering an executive order that may delay the impending TikTok ban, giving the administration more time to negotiate a deal for a U.S. buyer. As the deadline looms, the future of the popular app remains uncertain, with potential legal and market pressures shaping its fate.

President-elect Donald Trump is considering an executive order that may delay the impending TikTok ban, allowing the new administration additional time to broker a deal with a potential U.S. buyer to save the app. This plan, first reported by The Washington Post, aims to extend the window for TikTok’s 170 million American users, giving the administration a chance to resolve the future of the popular video-sharing platform.

Trump Reversing The Course

Trump, a vocal supporter of banning TikTok as president, has recently reversed course, expressing interest in keeping the app operational. In June, he posted a TikTok video where he stated his desire to “save TikTok.” Last month, Trump asked the Supreme Court to stay the law prohibiting TikTok so that his administration could negotiate a deal to keep the app available in the U.S.

However, Trump may ultimately choose not to act. As the deadline approaches, Trump has refrained from taking direct action, even though he is known for publicly influencing executive and judicial decisions.

Deadline Looms for TikTok and ByteDance

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, faces a rapidly closing window. The company has fewer than four days before the app could be banned in the U.S. if it does not secure a sale to an American buyer.

The proposed ban is set to take effect on Sunday, pending a Supreme Court decision, which is expected soon. The court, however, seems likely to uphold the law that mandates TikTok’s ban. Given that the ban would be enacted just one day before Trump’s inauguration, a possible executive order issued on January 20 would no longer be able to prevent the ban from going into effect.

Biden’s Possible Role in Delaying the TikTok Ban

In the event that the ban takes effect, there is still a possibility that President Joe Biden could intervene before Sunday. Some lawmakers, including Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), have urged Biden to delay the ban’s implementation. In a letter sent to Biden on December 19, they recommended that the President exercise his authority under the Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act, which provides the legal grounds for banning foreign-owned apps that pose national security threats.

The law grants the President the authority to delay the ban by up to 90 days, but this extension would only be possible if Biden can demonstrate that significant progress has been made in a sale. Given ByteDance’s stance that it is not for sale, it seems unlikely that Biden could delay the ban without such evidence.

Uncertain Future Amid Legal and Market Pressures

TikTok’s future remains in jeopardy, with the app’s lawyer, Noel Francisco, telling the Supreme Court that TikTok is preparing to “go dark” if the ban is enforced. Despite fighting the ban for years, reports indicate that TikTok is ready to cease operations by Sunday, providing users an option to collect their data while restricting access to videos.

If TikTok shuts down on Sunday, it may not be permanent. The app could later sell to an American buyer, potentially restoring its availability to U.S. users. Alternatively, TikTok could choose to remain operational if Trump’s executive order delays the ban, but the law’s enforcement largely depends on U.S.-based companies that support the app.

Potential Impact on U.S. Users and Enforcement

If the app remains in limbo on Sunday, users may not see much immediate change. Apple and Google would likely remove TikTok from their app stores, but users who have already downloaded the app could continue using it unless TikTok takes additional action. The Justice Department, which will soon transition under the new administration, has discretion over enforcing the law. If Trump issues an executive order suspending enforcement, companies hosting TikTok’s content may choose to disregard the law with the understanding that they won’t face penalties.

However, this strategy would likely be unsustainable. New users or those upgrading their devices would not be able to access the app. Additionally, companies like Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s content, would be prohibited from continuing their services, leading to potential service disruptions.

The Sale of TikTok: A Possible Solution

Given these uncertainties, a sale may ultimately be the most viable option for keeping TikTok available to American users. ByteDance has consistently rejected the idea of selling TikTok, with the app’s highly valuable algorithm being a key asset. Selling the algorithm, which is integral to TikTok’s success, would be difficult, and creating a U.S.-only version of the app could complicate the platform’s global operation.

Reports indicate that China is considering selling TikTok, with potential buyers including Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of Trump. Other bidders, such as Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have also expressed interest. O’Leary’s bid, valued at approximately $20 billion, is partially crowdfunded and would not include the algorithm, which remains a key security concern for U.S. officials.

If ByteDance engages in negotiations, Trump could argue that significant progress has been made in the sale process, potentially delaying the ban.

Also Read: Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their Bags, Claims New Report