Two U.S. Navy Pilots Shot Down In ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident During Operations Against Houthi Rebels

Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down on Sunday in what the U.S. military has described as an apparent case of “friendly fire.” Both pilots flying a two-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet could eject and were rescued safely; one suffered minor injuries. This is the gravest challenge to U.S. forces in more than a year of military operations against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The fighter jet, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 11, had just launched from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier when it was mistakenly hit by a missile fired from the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, part of the same carrier strike group.

Central Command (Centcom) confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as a tragic error. “The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18,” Centcom said. The incident is under investigation, with military officials trying to determine how the Gettysburg misidentified the jet as a potential threat.

Ships and aircraft within a U.S. carrier battle group typically remain closely coordinated through radar and radio communication, making such incidents exceedingly rare. However, Centcom noted that the strike group had earlier intercepted multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile, contributing to the tense and high-stakes environment in the Red Sea.

Tensions In Red Sea

The shootdown took place as U.S. airstrikes continued against Houthi positions in Yemen. On Saturday night and into early Sunday, U.S. warplanes attacked targets in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen held by the Houthis since 2014, and near the port city of Hodeida. According to reports, they hit a “missile storage facility” and a “command-and-control center,” although Centcom didn’t say much about the operation.

Houthi-controlled media admitted the airstrikes; however, they did not mention casualties. Instead, they confirmed a U.S. aircraft shot down over the Red Sea.

Since October 2023, Iranian-backed Houthis have escalated their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, striking nearly 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones. The rebels claim that the actions are aimed at compelling the U.S., the U.K., and Israel to stop supporting Israel’s current military operations in Gaza. However, many of the vessels attacked had no obvious connection to the conflict, and some were even headed for Iran.

The Houthis’ actions have seen one vessel be seized, two sunk, and four sailors killed. Military coalitions of the west, led by the US and European allies, have intercepted several missiles and drones aimed at commercial and military vessels, but the attacks persist in destabilizing the essential maritime corridor.

U.S. Military Presence in the Red Sea

The USS Harry S. Truman carrier group is deployed to the Red Sea as part of a larger US attempt at deterring Houthi attacks and securing important shipping routes. The carrier group deployed to the region on December 15, and initially its exact location was classified, officials said. This move comes after earlier combat with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower group, which the US Navy said saw its most intense combat since World War II.

Despite the patrols, the situation remains volatile. Analysts warn that the deployment of additional U.S. forces could provoke further Houthi retaliation, as seen in previous incidents.

The Red Sea corridor, a critical route for global commerce, has become increasingly dangerous. The Houthis have stepped up their attacks amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have also targeted Israel directly with drones and missiles, which led to Israeli retaliatory strikes.

While US airstrikes continue to try and degrade Houthis’ capabilities, a friendly fire incident leaves serious concerns regarding the operational coordination as well as decision-making between units within the strike group. Military analysts add that the fast-paced and complicated nature of modern-day combat, particularly in such a contested region as the Red Sea, throws enormous challenges on forces continually under threat.

The U.S. military is conducting an investigation into the incident, which highlights the risks of operating in such a tense environment. For now, the focus remains on the safety of personnel and stabilization of the increasingly volatile region.

ALSO READ: Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH