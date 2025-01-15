The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has added 11 Chinese entities to the Entity List for advancing military technologies, while removing three Indian organizations to boost bilateral energy cooperation.

U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced revisions to its Entity List. The changes include the addition of 11 entities from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the removal of three Indian entities, signaling both a strong stance on China’s military advancements and an effort to enhance U.S.-India cooperation.

Focus on China’s Military Modernization

The BIS added ten Chinese entities for their involvement in advancing China’s military modernization through research and integration of artificial intelligence technologies. Another entity was included for its role in developing lithography technology critical for advanced integrated circuit production, intended for military use. These measures highlight the United States’ continued efforts to counter activities that undermine its national security and foreign policy interests.

#BREAKING: United States has removed 3 Indian entities from its restrictive list to spur civil nuclear cooperation. Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR) & Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC). Major development after NSA Ajit Doval met US NSA Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/xpRNeNjFwQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 15, 2025

“These Entity List additions send a clear message that there are consequences for supporting the PRC’s military advancements,” stated Alan F. Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security.

Strengthened U.S.-India Ties

In contrast, the BIS announced the removal of three Indian organizations—Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC)—from the Entity List. This decision, made after an interagency review, aims to bolster U.S.-India collaboration in energy research and development, especially in areas of peaceful nuclear cooperation and advanced energy technologies.

“The removal of these Indian entities aligns with the strategic direction of the U.S.-India partnership,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman. He emphasized that this move would facilitate resilient critical mineral and clean energy supply chains, benefiting both nations.

Broader Implications

The actions were taken under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, emphasizing the Entity List’s importance as a regulatory tool to influence global behavior. The list identifies entities involved in activities deemed contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy. Those listed face licensing requirements and restrictions designed to mitigate risks of technology diversion to adversarial purposes.

The interagency End-User Review Committee (ERC), comprising officials from multiple federal departments, oversees the decisions on the Entity List. The ERC’s unanimous vote to remove the Indian entities reflects a commitment to advancing shared foreign policy goals and fostering stronger bilateral ties with India.

This latest development underscores the dual strategy of penalizing adversarial activities while rewarding partnerships that align with U.S. strategic interests. By targeting China’s technological advancements tied to military use and fostering energy cooperation with India, the U.S. continues to balance its national security concerns with global collaboration.

