U.S. Calls On Iran To Lift Restrictions On UNRWA Operations

On Monday, Israel enacted a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within its borders, a move that may significantly impact humanitarian efforts in Gaza, which is currently engulfed in conflict.

Allegations Against UNRWA

Lawmakers who pushed for the legislation cited alleged involvement of certain UNRWA staff in the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel, claiming that some employees are linked to Hamas and other militant groups.

U.S. Response to the Ban

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the new law, emphasizing UNRWA’s vital role. He stated, “UNRWA plays a critical, important role in delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians that need it in Gaza. They really play an irreplaceable role right now in Gaza, where they are on the front lines getting humanitarian assistance to the people that need it.”

Concerns About Humanitarian Impact

The legislation has raised alarms among the United Nations and several of Israel’s Western allies, who worry it could exacerbate the already severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the concerns, asserting on social media, “UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. … Sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future.”

Legislative Details

The new law includes a provision that prohibits Israeli authorities from engaging with UNRWA, though it allows for exceptions in the future. This indicates a potential willingness to reassess the ban, depending on circumstances.

Criticism from UNRWA Leadership

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, condemned the legislation as a “dangerous precedent” that contradicts the U.N. charter and violates international law obligations. He expressed concern about the ongoing campaign to undermine UNRWA’s role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA’s Role and Challenges

UNRWA is responsible for education, healthcare, and aid for millions of Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Despite its critical role, relations between Israel and UNRWA have soured, particularly since the onset of hostilities in Gaza.

Previous Incidents Involving UNRWA Staff

In August, the U.N. reported that nine UNRWA employees may have participated in the October 7 assault, leading to their termination. Notably, a Hamas commander killed in an Israeli strike last month was identified as a former UNRWA employee. Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel remarked, “If the United Nations is not willing to clean this organisation from terrorism… then we have to take measures to make sure that they cannot harm our people ever again.”

Alternatives for Humanitarian Aid

Haskel suggested that the international community should take greater responsibility for facilitating humanitarian aid through organizations such as the World Food Programme and UNICEF, rather than relying on UNRWA.

As the situation continues to unfold, the implications of this legislation on humanitarian efforts in Gaza remain a pressing concern.

