Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

U.S. Dollar Dips As Market Adjusts After Recent Rally

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline against major currencies, influenced by technical factors. This retreat follows a recent rally that pushed the dollar to its highest levels in over two months, largely driven by expectations of modest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the next year and a half.

U.S. Dollar Dips As Market Adjusts After Recent Rally

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline against major currencies, influenced by technical factors. This retreat follows a recent rally that pushed the dollar to its highest levels in over two months, largely driven by expectations of modest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the next year and a half.

Market Reactions to Federal Reserve Policy

The Federal Reserve initiated its easing cycle with a significant 50 basis-point cut during its September meeting. However, market expectations have now adjusted to anticipate a slower pace of future cuts, contributing to the dollar’s recent strength. Analysts suggest that despite the recent uptrend, there is still potential for further gains amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections.

Analysts Weigh In on Future Movements

Jayati Bharadwaj, a global FX strategist, noted that the dollar has “modest gains left” and emphasized the importance of accounting for macroeconomic uncertainties. With the U.S. elections approaching, there remains a significant level of uncertainty that has yet to be factored into currency markets. Recent U.S. economic data has shown resilience, and inflation rose slightly more than expected in September, prompting traders to adjust their expectations regarding the pace of future rate cuts.

Current Market Status

As of late morning trading, the dollar index—an indicator of the dollar’s strength against six major currencies—declined by 0.05% to 103.14, hovering near its recent high of 103.36 achieved on Monday. Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller, advocating for “more caution” regarding interest rate cuts, have also supported the dollar’s strength.

Euro and Pound Movements

The euro fell to its lowest level since early August at $1.0885, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting expected to result in consecutive interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, the British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3080 following labor market data indicating a slowdown in pay growth, potentially paving the way for the Bank of England to lower rates next month. Despite this, the pound has seen a decline of over 2% against the dollar this month.

Yen Weakness and Market Reactions

The dollar’s rise has put pressure on the Japanese yen, which has approached the 150-per-dollar mark. This follows a dovish shift from the Bank of Japan and hesitance from new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba regarding further rate hikes. As a result, the dollar fell 0.5% against the yen to 149.09, although it has gained 3.8% against the currency this month.

Impact on Oil-Exporting Currencies

The decline in crude oil prices has negatively affected oil-exporting currencies. The dollar remained steady against the Norwegian krone at 10.802, while the Canadian dollar fell to C$1.38. The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar also saw minor declines, with the former at $0.6719 and the latter at $0.6092. Additionally, China’s yuan weakened to a one-month low against the dollar, reflecting broader market trends.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Trump’s Legal Team Pushes To Shift Hush Money Case To Federal Jurisdiction

Filed under

Federal reserve Market U.S. Dollar
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal: CM Sukhu Launches Campaign To Resolve Pending Revenue Cases

Himachal: CM Sukhu Launches Campaign To Resolve Pending Revenue Cases

Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Meeting Today; Opposition Party Calls Off Demonstrations

Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Meeting Today; Opposition Party Calls Off Demonstrations

‘PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

‘PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

Russian Man Survives 67 Days Adrift In Sea Of Okhotsk

Russian Man Survives 67 Days Adrift In Sea Of Okhotsk

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox