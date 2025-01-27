U.S. Public Health Officials Ordered To Stop Working With WHO Immediately

The U.S. has abruptly halted all collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), leaving health experts alarmed over the potential setbacks to global disease response efforts. A CDC memo has ordered staff to cease interactions immediately, sparking widespread concern.

U.S. has halted all collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), leaving health experts alarmed over the potential setbacks.

U.S. public health officials have been instructed to cease all collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) with immediate effect, according to a memo issued by John Nkengasong, a senior official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The memo, sent to senior leaders within the CDC on Sunday night, directs all staff engaged in WHO collaborations to suspend their activities and “await further guidance.” This directive applies to a range of interactions, including technical working groups, advisory boards, cooperative agreements, and both in-person and virtual engagements. CDC staff have also been prohibited from visiting WHO offices.

Global Health Implications

The abrupt suspension has raised significant concerns among health experts. Ongoing efforts to investigate and address outbreaks of Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as monitoring global threats like bird flu outbreaks among U.S. livestock, could face setbacks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a public health expert at the University of Southern California who collaborates with WHO on sexually transmitted infection initiatives, expressed dismay at the decision. “Stopping communications and meetings with WHO is a big problem,” he stated to AP. “People thought there would be a slow withdrawal. This has really caught everyone with their pants down.”

Klausner emphasized the importance of collaboration, noting that the exchange of expertise benefits both U.S. health officials and WHO. “Talking to WHO is a two-way street,” he said. “The collaboration allows us to learn about new tests, treatments, and emerging outbreaks, which can help protect Americans abroad and at home.”

Executive Order on Collaboration with WHO Sparks Controversy

The decision to halt CDC collaboration with WHO follows an executive order issued by President Trump last week to initiate the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the global health organization. However, this withdrawal is not immediate and requires Congressional approval, fulfillment of financial obligations for the current fiscal year, and a one-year notice.

The Trump administration has also instructed federal health agencies to minimize public communications through at least the end of the month.

WHO Concerned Over Sudden Policy Change

A U.S. health official, speaking on condition of anonymity with AP, confirmed the directive outlined in Nkengasong’s memo. Experts have criticized the suddenness of the policy change, citing potential risks to global and domestic health security.

This development has left public health experts and agencies grappling with the potential consequences of severing ties with an organization central to global health collaboration.

Also Read: US Withdraws from WHO; Halts Foreign Aid Under Trump’s America First Policy