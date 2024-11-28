U.S. Warns Citizens To Avoid Peshawar As Violence Escalates In Kurram District

The U.S. mission in Pakistan has issued a security warning urging American citizens to avoid the Serena Hotel in Peshawar and its surrounding areas, citing unspecified security concerns. The advisory extends to the Peshawar Golf Club and is in effect until December 16.

Safety Precautions and Travel Advisories

In addition to warning its personnel, the U.S. embassy advised American nationals to reconsider their travel plans to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which remains under a “Do Not Travel” advisory due to ongoing terrorist threats. The security alert is part of broader caution for U.S. citizens in Pakistan, particularly in the regions affected by escalating violence.

Sectarian Clashes Continue in Kurram District

As the U.S. issues this alert, violence between Sunni and Shia tribes in Pakistan’s restive northwest continues to escalate. On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed, and 21 others were injured in Kurram district, a region bordering Afghanistan. Despite a ceasefire brokered between the two communities, sporadic clashes persist, further complicating the security situation.

Details of the Ongoing Conflict

Police reports indicate that the violence in Kurram district began after an attack on a passenger convoy near Parachinar last week, which resulted in the deaths of 47 people. The situation worsened over the weekend, with at least 37 people killed in sectarian violence. The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, reported that more than 100 people have lost their lives and 180 have been injured in the last week due to these clashes.

Ceasefire and Military Deployment

To address the escalating violence, a seven-day ceasefire was brokered on Sunday between the warring Sunni and Shia tribes following talks with provincial government officials. As a precaution, both police and military forces will remain deployed in Kurram to ensure the ceasefire is respected. Both sides are expected to vacate their positions starting Thursday.

Security Measures for U.S. Citizens

The U.S. mission has recommended that American citizens take the following steps for their safety:

Avoid the Serena Hotel and nearby areas in Peshawar.

Leave the area immediately if they find themselves caught unexpectedly in the vicinity.

Monitor local news for updates and adjust personal security measures accordingly.

Cooperate with local authorities and carry valid identification at all times.

Review the U.S. Embassy’s Country Security Report for Pakistan for more details.

Rising Tensions and Security Concerns

The security alert reflects the increasing instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province regularly targeted by militant groups. With sectarian violence on the rise and no clear end in sight, the U.S. government continues to urge citizens to follow official travel advisories to avoid unnecessary risk.

