UK Commences Comprehensive Armed Forces Review Post NATO Summit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, fresh from a NATO summit, announced on Tuesday the launch of a review of Britain’s armed forces aimed at charting a path to increase defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the “Strategic Defence Review” would commence immediately “in recognition of the urgency of the threats facing the UK,” with plans to deliver a report by the first half of 2025.

Less than two weeks into office, prioritizing this review is the government’s response to efforts by the Conservative Party to question Labour’s commitment to defence. During the election campaign, criticisms from the Tories included Starmer’s lack of a timeline for boosting defence spending and accusations that Labour posed a “danger” to national security.

At last week’s NATO summit in Washington, Starmer reiterated the UK’s support for the Western military alliance and its firm commitment to meeting the 2.5 percent GDP defence spending target.

The review will be overseen by former defence secretary and NATO secretary general George Robertson, aiming to ensure a “NATO-first” policy is central to Britain’s defence plans.

Starmer emphasized that the review would ensure defence spending is increased responsibly, while current defence secretary John Healey highlighted the need for a new era in British defence at the start of what he termed a new era for the country.

“The Review will ensure that Defence is central to the future security of Britain and to its economic growth and prosperity,” Healey added.

During the summit, Starmer also reaffirmed a commitment of £3 billion annually in military support for Ukraine until 2030-31. The review’s specific objectives include enhancing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and modernizing and maintaining the nuclear deterrent.

