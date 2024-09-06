UK Considers Sending Prisoners to Estonia Amid Domestic Overcrowding Crisis

The UK government is reportedly exploring the possibility of sending criminals convicted in England and Wales to serve their sentences in Estonia, as the prison system faces severe overcrowding. The controversial proposal has sparked a debate on the management of prison capacities and international cooperation. Government Explores Overseas Prison Options to Tackle Overcrowding Reports have […]

The UK government is reportedly exploring the possibility of sending criminals convicted in England and Wales to serve their sentences in Estonia, as the prison system faces severe overcrowding. The controversial proposal has sparked a debate on the management of prison capacities and international cooperation.

Government Explores Overseas Prison Options to Tackle Overcrowding

Reports have emerged that the UK Ministry of Justice is considering leasing prison cells from Estonia to accommodate British inmates as domestic facilities near capacity. According to The Daily Telegraph, officials are evaluating “all viable options” after Estonia, which has an excess of prison capacity due to its low crime rate, offered to rent out its spare cells.

With men’s prisons in England and Wales nearly running out of space last month—leaving only 83 cells available—the government is urgently seeking solutions. The proposed plan to send prisoners to Estonia is seen as a potential way to alleviate pressure on the prison system, but it has yet to be confirmed as a concrete strategy.

Minister Declines to Comment on Estonia Prison Proposal

Angela Eagle, a Home Office minister, addressed questions on Sky News about whether the UK government is seriously considering the proposal to transfer British prisoners to Estonia. While she did not directly confirm the reports, Eagle noted, “I’m sure that colleagues are considering all sorts of actions to deal with the crisis that we’ve been left by the previous government in prison places and the prison service, and the criminal justice system generally.”

She emphasized that the current administration inherited the issue from its predecessor, stating, “The last government closed loads of prison places and didn’t replace any of them, so I think that colleagues in the MoJ will be considering anything that they can to alleviate the problem. What we cannot have is people who are convicted of perhaps violent or serious crimes not being able to be in jail.”

Estonia’s Offer and Potential Financial Benefits

Estonia’s low crime rate has resulted in underused prison facilities, which the country is keen to monetize. Leasing prison cells to the UK could generate an estimated €30 million (£25 million) boost to Estonia’s public finances. Discussions between the UK’s Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, and Estonia’s Justice Minister, Liisa Pakosta, are expected to take place on the sidelines of a Council of Europe event in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Pakosta expressed optimism about the potential partnership, telling The Telegraph, “The UK and Estonia have a history of successful international co-operation, and such a partnership would create further opportunities to benefit and learn from each other.”

Political Reactions: Mixed Opinions on Prison Leasing

The proposal to send British inmates abroad first gained attention when Alex Chalk, the former justice secretary, introduced the idea at last year’s Conservative conference. The Labour Party immediately criticized the plan as a reflection of Tory mismanagement and underinvestment in the prison system. Additionally, the Prison Reform Trust described the idea as “half-baked,” raising concerns over the ethical and logistical implications of such a move.

The discussion surrounding the leasing of prison cells comes amid broader concerns about the growing prison population in England and Wales, which has more than doubled from approximately 40,000 in 1991 to over 88,000 today.

Emergency Prison Release Measures and Future Outlook

The UK government is also implementing emergency measures to temporarily reduce prison overcrowding. Starting next week, around 1,500 inmates will be released early under the new SDS40 scheme, which reduces the proportion of custodial sentences that need to be served in prison from 50% to 40% for certain offenders.

The initiative, set to commence on September 10, will release 5,500 prisoners over two months. The first wave will involve those serving sentences of five years or less, while a second category, encompassing inmates with sentences of more than five years, will be released on October 22.

