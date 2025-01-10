The abuse, spanning several decades, followed a clear and disturbing pattern: older men from grooming gangs systematically targeted vulnerable girls, some as young as eleven.

In his recent attack on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought attention to the decades-long problem of sexual exploitation by grooming gangs in the UK. There was a clear pattern of how older guys in the grooming gangs captured and took advantage of girls as young as eleven.

A set of buzzwords emerged from the thousands of horrifying accounts of young girls being sexually exploited in the UK by gangs of men of Pakistani descent: luxury automobiles, young, white females, drugs and alcohol, gang rapes, and threats of death. The way the gangs functioned and prospered since the 1990s likewise followed a clear pattern.

Because of this, some lawmakers and campaigners are furious with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his refusal to launch a nationwide investigation into the gangs and the scope of their crimes.

Pattern Behind The Grooming Groups Extensive Sexual Abuse

The pattern behind the grooming groups’ extensive sexual abuse of thousands of white girls in Rotherham, Oldham, and Rochdale was shocking. Men choosing young white females in expensive sports vehicles, courting them as boyfriends, and then sending them to older men are common themes in all of these incidents. Subsequently, they are asked to engage in sexual activity with older males while using drugs and alcohol. The guys believed that the ladies had not “protected themselves well” either.

Taxi Cabs Men Coming To Choose Young Girls

According to a 2023 BBC investigation, men operating cabs or takeaway businesses in the “nighttime economy” were frequently the first to engage in this assault. These men targeted girls who were out late using their network of cars.

A year-long investigation conducted in 2014 found that between 1997 and 2013, at least 1,400 children—some as young as 11—were prepared for sexual exploitation in Rotherham, England. For years, the abuse had been disregarded by the local authorities. Outrage was sparked when similar criminal networks were later discovered in other parts of England.

Expensive Gifts And Fancy Cars Were Used First

According to a 2019 investigation by The Guardian, gang members lured many victims with pictures of money, high-end clothing, and fancy cars, trapping them. According to the research, vulnerable girls were also singled out by pretending to be in a love connection, which ultimately led to their sexual exploitation.

Eleven-year-old girls were frequently led to believe that these men were their boyfriends since they had ostentatious lifestyles, expensive automobiles, and presents.

The girls were frequently transported from one location to another in taxis and subjected to abuse by several older guys.

Minors Become Addicts To Drug And Alcohol

The progressive introduction of drugs and alcohol was part of the pattern for these girls. After being introduced to drugs, thousands of females became dependant on them. After that, they were trafficked and used for prostitution.

A number of cases involving drugging teenage girls are also covered in the report on grooming gang crimes in Rotterham. Additionally, the females, who were primarily in their early teens, were employed for drug sales and smuggling.

From Pretending Love To Burning Girls

Later, a young girl was threatened with a firearm that a guy had used to impress her.

Younger family members were also used by the gangs to court the girls. In order to learn more about the girls, these men pretended to be their partners. The girls were then cruelly mistreated by older men who used that information.

Institutional Failure And Threat Of Death

Particularly heinous threats are revealed by the Telford Enquiry into Lucy Lowe’s death.These old guys exploited the survivors by using a combination of drugs, threats, and psychological manipulation.One survivor described how roughly six or seven Asian men came to her house when she phoned the police. My mother claimed, “They threatened to petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.” She added.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Wildfires Update: Death Toll Reaches To 10