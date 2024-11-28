An increasing number of UK homeowners are transferring properties to family members for free, aiming to mitigate rising taxes and other financial burdens. According to data obtained through freedom of information requests by broker Hamptons and shared with Bloomberg, over 220,000 homes are expected to change hands without financial transactions in 2024. This marks a significant 45% increase from the previous year.

UK’s Growing Trend of Tax-Free Property Transfers

The sharp rise in gifted property transactions highlights how families are leveraging tax strategies to protect their assets. In London alone, over a quarter of homes will be transferred without cash. Of these, around 40% involve the complete transfer of ownership, typically between parents and children. The remainder consist of partial transfers, such as gifting a share of a property to a non-homeowning partner or other family members.

David Fell, an analyst at Hamptons, explained the motivation behind this trend, saying, “Rising transaction costs, particularly the higher rate of stamp duty for those who own more than one property, mean ownership is increasingly being spread across the wider family.” Additionally, higher council taxes for second-home owners and elevated stamp duty rates on property purchases are prompting these changes.

Tax Benefits and Risks: The Seven-Year Rule in UK

Under UK tax law, property or financial gifts can be passed tax-free if the donor lives for at least seven years after making the transfer. This “seven-year rule” makes gifting an appealing strategy to avoid inheritance tax, which can reach up to 40% of an asset’s value if the donor dies within the specified period. For many, transferring ownership to close family also serves as a way to reduce taxes on future investments.

Despite these potential benefits, there are risks involved. If the donor does not survive the seven-year window, the recipient may face hefty tax liabilities, creating an element of financial uncertainty for families relying on this strategy.

The Role of the “Bank of Mom and Dad” in UK

The growing trend of property gifting is part of a broader pattern where family wealth plays a key role in supporting younger generations. The so-called “Bank of Mom and Dad” has become an essential source of funding for individuals trying to navigate the UK’s expensive housing market. A report by the Resolution Foundation highlights that between 2018 and 2020, the total value of financial gifts in the UK reached £29 billion, more than double the amount a decade earlier. This increase reflects both the rising number and size of property-related gifts.

Rising Costs and Stamp Duty

Several factors are fueling this shift toward intergenerational property transfers. The UK’s stamp duty, which imposes higher charges on second-home purchases, has been a significant deterrent for those looking to acquire additional properties. Furthermore, elevated council taxes on second homes add to the financial strain for multi-property owners.

“Ownership is increasingly being spread across the wider family,” Fell noted, emphasizing that these measures are encouraging homeowners to transfer properties within their family to avoid accumulating tax liabilities.

Impact on Housing and Wealth Distribution

This surge in property gifting has broader implications for the housing market and wealth distribution in the UK. By transferring homes to family members, homeowners are not only reducing their own tax burdens but also enabling younger generations to access the housing market more easily. With property prices continuing to rise, these gifts provide crucial financial relief to those struggling to afford homes on their own.

However, this trend could also exacerbate existing inequalities in housing wealth, as families with substantial assets have a greater ability to pass on wealth tax-efficiently compared to those without such resources. The growing reliance on family support underscores the persistent challenges of affordability in the UK housing market.

ALSO READ: Mexico Denies Trump’s Claims On Effectively ‘Closing The Border’