LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 16:41:07 IST

London [UK], September 11 (ANI): The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has fired Peter Mandelson from his role as ambassador to the United States after his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came under renewed scrutiny, Al Jazeera reported.

Mandelson, a seasoned Labour politician who played a pivotal role in former UK PM Tony Blair’s government, had faced questions about his ties to Epstein following the release of a birthday book that featured a letter from Mandelson calling Epstein “my best pal.”

The British Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that, in light of new emails revealing the depth of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had instructed Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to recall him from the post. The emails, according to the government, show a far closer connection than was previously known when Mandelson was appointed as ambassador.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” Britain’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” the ministry added.

One of the most damning revelations came from a report by The Sun newspaper, which published emails showing Mandelson encouraging Epstein to “fight for early release” just before the financier was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, as per Al Jazeera.

In one email, Mandelson told Epstein, “I think the world of you,” just before Epstein began his sentence.

The emails were published after the Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee released a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein, who at the time was a wealthy and well-connected financier. In that album, Mandelson called Epstein “my best pal” in a handwritten note, according to Al Jazeera.

The foreign ministry said the revelation of Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged was “new information.”

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump had dismissed demands for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling the push for more disclosures a “Democrat hoax,” CNN reported.

“It’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we have had as a nation since I have been president, said Trump, responding to reporters.

The remarks come as pressure mounts in the US Congress for the release of the full set of Epstein case files.

According to CNN, Epstein survivors have warned they may move to compile their own list of alleged abusers from Epstein’s network if the government fails to make the information public.

“It will be done by survivors and for survivors,” Lisa Phillips says. “No one else is involved,” said Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips, according to US media reports.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson has assured that the House Oversight Committee’s probe will “uncover things that have never been uncovered before.”

However, critics argue the investigation may not bring much beyond what is already available in the public domain, according to CNN. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Jeffrey Epsteinpeter-mandelsonukunited states

RELATED News

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
Taiwan's president warns China's expansion threatens global stability
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 12000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
"Not just partners, we are family": PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritius PM Ramgoolam
Nepal Protest Updates: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 31, talks on to establish interim govt

LATEST NEWS

Ekka OTT Release: Yuva Rajkumar’s Action-Packed Kannada Thriller Finally Drops – Here’s When And Where To Watch
"Will create huge number of opportunities": BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails PM over Research Cluster project
Kirsten Dunst is not interested in 'Bring It On' sequel, says "leave good things where they are"
"I had some residual sadness": Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on ending retirement
Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Host 7th Edition of DHYEYA Programme in Sikar, Rajasthan
JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment OUT: Check Required Documents for Admission at jkbopee.gov.in
"Unai Emery persuaded me": Jadon Sancho on joining Aston Villa
NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Transparency Plea, Counselling Dates, AIQ Seats, Scorecards Details Available on mcc.nic.in.
SSB intensifies patrolling on Nepal border areas to curb infiltration of jail escapees from neighbouring country
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Expected Streaming Date and Platform to Watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy Movie
UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links
UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links
UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links
UK PM fires Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over Epstein links

QUICK LINKS