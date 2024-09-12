Ukraine Accuses Russia For Targeting Civilian Grain Vessel In Black Sea

Escalating tensions, Ukraine has recently accused Russia of attacking a civilian grain vessel in the Black Sea using strategic bombers.

The vessel, carrying Ukrainian grain destined for Egypt, was struck by a Russian missile shortly after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters.

According to British maritime security firm Ambrey, the vessel flagged under Saint Kitts and Nevis, was reportedly hit by a missile while in Romania’s maritime economic zone.

As a result, the strike caused significant damage to the ship’s port side, including its cargo hold and crane.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the incident as a “brazen attack” on the freedom of navigation, though preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Further, Zelensky urged for international reaction, emphasizing that wheat and food security should never be targeted.

Notably, Romania’s Naval Authority asserted, that the vessel was outside its territorial waters and did not request assistance. But, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike as an attack on global food security and freedom of navigation.

This attack adds to the ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Black Sea has seen heightened military activity. It has heightened concerns about grain supply in the region, driving up wheat prices by as much as 2% on U.S. futures markets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has struggled to maintain its grain exports, which were disrupted by Russia’s de facto blockade.

However, exports resumed in 2022 under a UN and Turkey-mediated deal, Ukraine has since established its own shipping corridor, avoiding Russian-controlled areas with the aid of naval drones and long-range weapons.