Ukraine Commemorates 33rd Independence Day As War With Russia Hits 30-Month Mark

On Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day, a somber mood prevailed as the nation marked 30 months of fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion. The usual celebrations of fireworks, parades, and concerts were absent, replaced by solemn commemorations for civilians and soldiers who have lost their lives in the conflict.

A Day of Reflection and Unity

Ukrainians took to social media to express gratitude and solidarity, extending thanks to soldiers on the front lines. The collective acknowledgment of the prolonged struggle was evident, with fatigue becoming increasingly apparent among the populace.

“Independence is the silence we experience when we lose our people,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address. “Independence descends into the shelter during an air raid, only to endure and rise again and again to tell the enemy: ‘You will achieve nothing.’”

In central Kyiv, residents wore festive “vyshyvankas,” traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, and posed for photos with the national blue-yellow flag near a makeshift memorial for fallen soldiers.

Honoring the Fallen

Many Ukrainians traveled to Kyiv for the occasion. Oksana Stavnycha, who came from Vinnytsia with her family, emphasized the high price of independence. “We can celebrate this holiday thanks to our soldiers — because of them we live,” she said, planning to lay flowers to honor the fallen.

“The price of our independence is very high, and every day many men give up their lives for it,” she added.

War’s Reach and Zelenskyy’s Address

President Zelenskyy highlighted the expansion of the war, noting that Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, 2022, has now impacted Russian territory. “Those who seek to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own soil,” Zelenskyy remarked, referring to Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

He chose to record his Independence Day address in Sumy, near the Russian border, reflecting on the ongoing conflict. “913 days ago, Russia launched its war against us, partly through Sumy region,” Zelenskyy said. “They violated not only sovereign borders but also the boundaries of cruelty and common sense, driven by an insatiable desire to destroy us.”

Military Advances and Ongoing Challenges

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has introduced a new dynamic to the conflict, leading to significant territorial gains and the capture of numerous Russian soldiers. Zelenskyy stated, “And those who sought to turn our lands into a buffer zone should now worry that their own country doesn’t become a buffer federation. This is how independence responds.”

Ukraine’s military claims control of 1,200 square kilometers of Russian territory in Kursk and has conducted drone attacks targeting strategic Russian locations. General Oleksandr Syrskyi honored soldiers who fought in Kursk with military awards, stating, “Our independence is in our blood. In the blood that flows in our veins, in the blood that our heroes shed for their native land.”

Evacuations and Personal Stories

As Ukraine advances, it is also evacuating residents from Pokrovsk, where Russian forces are advancing. Formerly a city of 60,000, Pokrovsk is now facing evacuation efforts with residents boarding trains to safer areas.

Ihor Kysil, a soldier from the 110th Brigade, who was injured twice while fighting in the Pokrovsk area, reflected on the significance of the day. Standing in Kyiv’s Independence Square with his wife, he said, “This day is about our freedom,” near a memorial for fallen soldiers. His wife, Yuliia Fedenko, added, “Every life is priceless. We value every minute of the time we have.” Kysil expressed his determination to return to the front lines after his recovery, recognizing the importance of their ongoing struggle.

