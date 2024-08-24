Yunus Appeals To NGOs And Students To Join Forces For Flood Relief In Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus warned on Saturday about potential health and food risks that may arise once floodwaters begin to recede. He urged the public to come together for relief efforts, emphasizing the importance of youth involvement.

The recent floods in Bangladesh have claimed 18 lives and affected 4.9 million people across 11 districts. This crisis follows significant political upheaval that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Relief Efforts and Current Situation

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry reported that 944,548 families have been stranded in the flood-affected regions. Since August 20, 284,888 individuals and 21,695 cattle have been sheltered in 3,527 centers across the 11 districts, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The response involves a coordinated effort from the army, navy, coast guard, Border Guard of Bangladesh, fire services, civil defense, and student volunteers working with district administrations to carry out rescue operations.

Yunus’s Appeal for Assistance

During a meeting with about 44 NGOs, Yunus called on the Bangladeshi people to actively participate in flood relief efforts. “With the initiatives and encouragement of the youth, the country’s people should jump into addressing the flood together. We must tackle the flood unitedly,” Yunus stated at the state guest house Jamuna.

Yunus also highlighted the spontaneous response of the people, drawing a parallel to their past efforts during the student-people movement. “The way the people of Bangladesh showed their spirit during the student-people movement, they are coming up showing the same spontaneity in addressing the flood,” he noted.

Upcoming Challenges

As floodwaters begin to recede, there are concerns about emerging water-borne diseases and other health issues. The meeting discussed strategies to address these challenges. Yunus, a Nobel laureate with a background in development and NGOs, stressed the need to implement the aspirations of the youth to overcome the crisis.

Political Context and Geographic Factors

Yunus, who assumed office on August 8 following Hasina’s resignation on August 5 amidst widespread unrest, highlighted the significant geographic challenges posed by Bangladesh’s river systems. The country, intersected by over 200 rivers—including 54 transboundary rivers with India—has been severely impacted by a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The floods have affected rivers in the Meghna Basin and Chattrogram Hills Basin, which are flowing above the danger mark.

