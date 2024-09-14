Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military Committee Chair, Others

NATO's military committee head stated on Saturday that Ukraine has both the legal and military right to strike targets deep within Russia in order to gain a strategic advantage. This view aligns with the stance of several U.S. allies, despite the Biden administration's hesitation to allow Kyiv to carry out such strikes using American-made weapons.

Adm. Rob Bauer emphasized that a country under attack has the right to defend itself, and that this right extends beyond its borders. Speaking at the close of the committee’s annual meeting, which included U.S. Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Bauer reaffirmed the principle of self-defense. He also noted that countries have the sovereign authority to impose restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine. However, Lt. Gen. Karel Řehka, the Czech Armed Forces Chief of General Staff, made it clear that his country imposes no such limitations, asserting that Ukraine should decide how to use the weapons it receives.

NATO Military Committee Chair makes comments when Biden is considering a change

These remarks were made as U.S. President Joe Biden is considering whether to permit Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range weapons for strikes deep within Russia. The discussions reflect ongoing differences over the issue, especially after Biden’s meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following recent diplomatic visits to Kyiv. U.S. officials have indicated that Starmer may be seeking Biden’s approval for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles, which contain components made in the U.S., for expanded strikes. While Biden is reportedly open to the idea, no decision has been publicly confirmed.

Support and training for Ukraine were key topics at the NATO meeting, though it remains unclear if U.S. weapons restrictions were directly discussed. Many European countries, concerned about the threat of an aggressive Russia, have been staunch supporters of Ukraine. Czech President Petr Pavel urged military leaders to be bold and clear in their recommendations, cautioning that vague advice could hinder political decision-making. He stressed that the allies must take decisive actions to protect their countries and way of life.

NATO military recommendations not final

NATO military leaders regularly draft plans and recommendations, which are then passed to civilian NATO defense officials for further discussion and, ultimately, presented to national leaders within the alliance.

While the U.S. permits Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons in cross-border operations to counter Russian forces, it has restricted Kyiv from using long-range missiles like ATACMS to strike deep into Russia. The U.S. argues that Ukraine already possesses drones capable of long-range strikes and should conserve its limited supply of ATACMS. As winter approaches, Ukraine has intensified its requests for the U.S. to lift these restrictions, fearing potential Russian advances during the colder months.

Adm. Bauer highlighted the military logic behind weakening the enemy not only by defending against attacks but by targeting the sources of those attacks, such as Russian logistics, fuel, and ammunition supplies. This, he explained, is essential to impeding the enemy’s ability to sustain operations on the front lines.

Goal is to ensure Ukraine’s continued success: NATO

Gen. Brown reiterated that the U.S. policy on long-range weapons remains unchanged, but stressed that the goal is to ensure Ukraine’s continued success using the capabilities provided by the U.S. and its allies, as well as Ukraine’s domestically developed systems. He praised Ukraine’s ingenuity in building drones and other uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Similarly, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pointed out that no single weapon system can determine the outcome of the war. He noted that multiple factors influence decisions about providing certain capabilities and highlighted that Ukraine has already demonstrated its ability to strike inside Russia using its own systems, including drones.

