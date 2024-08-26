Ukraine’s New Long-Range Weapon Aims To Bypass Western Restrictions And Strike Deep Into Russia

Ukraine has unveiled a new long-range weapon, the “Palianytsia,” which combines a missile and drone technology, aiming to strike deep into Russian territory without needing approval from allies.

Ukraine has unveiled a new long-range weapon, the “Palianytsia,” which combines a missile and drone technology, aiming to strike deep into Russian territory without needing approval from allies. This move comes in response to a recent wave of Russian bombings. The weapon, developed out of urgent necessity, addresses Ukraine’s challenge of operating under restrictions imposed by Western allies on the use of their long-range missiles.

The “Palianytsia,” named after a type of Ukrainian bread known for its complex pronunciation, was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He described it as a “new class” of weapon. The weapon’s first deployment occurred on Ukraine’s Independence Day, targeting a Russian military installation in occupied territory, though details remain sparse.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov vowed that the Palianytsia would soon be used again in response to a recent overnight attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure. He emphasized the need for long-range capabilities and the removal of restrictions on attacking Russian military facilities.

The new weapon reportedly has a range of up to 700 kilometers (430 miles), comparable to the U.S.-supplied ATACMS, and could reach at least 20 Russian airfields, including the Savasleyka air base. This capability could potentially change the dynamics of the conflict, allowing Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory, beyond the limits of current Western-provided weaponry.

Ukrainian technology minister Mykhailo Fedorov described the weapon as a “game changer,” with the next step being to scale up production. The missile, developed from scratch over the past 18 months, features a solid-fuel booster and a jet engine, distinguishing it from Soviet-era designs.

As Ukraine continues to innovate on the battlefield, the Palianytsia represents a significant advancement in their military capabilities. The new weapon’s development is seen as a crucial step towards achieving greater operational independence and addressing the ongoing challenge posed by Russia’s extensive use of long-range missiles.

