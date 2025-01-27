UN Chief Expresses Concerned About US Foreign Aid Suspension Under Trump, Requests Additional Exemptions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern following the United States’ decision to freeze virtually all foreign aid under President Donald Trump‘s new administration. The US, known as the world’s largest foreign aid donor, announced the stoppage through an internal memo sent by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday. The memo made exceptions only for emergency food supplies and military funding for Israel and Egypt.

President Trump, who took office last week, had campaigned on a promise to put “America first” and to significantly restrict aid overseas. The announcement of the aid freeze has raised alarm among international leaders and humanitarian organizations. Guterres, in a statement, noted with concern the pause in US foreign assistance and called for additional exemptions to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities.

“The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities,” Guterres’ spokesman said. He emphasized the importance of aid for “the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support.”

The sweeping US order affects a wide range of aid programs, from development assistance to military aid. This includes aid to Ukraine, which received billions of dollars in weapons under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, as it continues to repel a Russian invasion. The directive also pauses US funding for PEPFAR, the anti-HIV/AIDS initiative that provides anti-retroviral drugs to treat the disease in developing countries, primarily in Africa.

Washington has long used aid as a tool of foreign policy, emphasizing its commitment to development and contrasting its approach with that of China, which is primarily focused on securing natural resources. The US memo made exceptions for military assistance to Israel and Egypt, as well as emergency food assistance for crises in countries such as Sudan and Syria.

Despite the concerns, Guterres sought to strike a positive note on US relations, expressing his willingness to engage with the new administration on the issue. “He looks forward to engaging with the new United States administration,” the statement added.

The freeze on foreign aid has significant implications for global development and humanitarian efforts. As the international community grapples with the potential impact, there is a growing call for the US to reconsider its stance and provide exemptions to ensure that critical aid continues to reach those in need.

