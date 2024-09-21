Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
UN Secretary-General Guterres Raises Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Venezuela Following Controversial Election

UN Secretary-General Guterres Raises Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Venezuela Following Controversial Election

On September 20, 2024, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, marking their first discussion since the highly disputed presidential election held on July 28. During this call, Guterres voiced significant concern regarding alleged human rights violations in Venezuela, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the country’s escalating political turmoil.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres expressed alarm over reports of post-election violence and other human rights abuses. He urged for the resolution of political disputes through “genuine and inclusive dialogue,” highlighting the importance of addressing the nation’s ongoing crisis.

Maduro’s Response and Political Context

In the brief 15-minute conversation, President Maduro outlined his administration’s perspective, framing the political opposition as a “fascist” threat. He described the situation as a struggle against “the devil,” a term he frequently uses to refer to those opposing his regime. Following the closure of polls on election day, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), aligned with Maduro’s government, declared him the victor with 52% of the votes.

This announcement was met with immediate backlash from the opposition, which contested the legitimacy of the election results. Critics, including opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia—who has since sought asylum in Spain—asserted that he had garnered over 60% of the vote. Despite these claims, the CNE has yet to publish a detailed breakdown of the electoral results, leading many countries to reject Maduro’s claims to a third six-year term.

International Calls for Investigation

In response to the ongoing crisis, seven countries in the Americas—Argentina, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, and Uruguay—have formally requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the “grave violations” of human rights in Venezuela. Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement detailing their urgent appeal, urging Caracas to cease its intensified repression following the elections and to probe into serious human rights abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity.

The fallout from the election has already been severe, with reports indicating that the crackdown on protests after Maduro’s reelection resulted in at least 27 deaths, 192 injuries, and approximately 2,400 arrests, as documented by official sources.

The conversation between Guterres and Maduro underscores the international community’s growing concern about the deteriorating human rights situation in Venezuela. The events following the election not only highlight the deepening political rift in the country but also raise critical questions about the legitimacy of the Maduro regime and its treatment of dissent.

