UN Urged To Address Racial Profiling Of Hindu Officers In Bangladesh

Amidst the crisis plaguing India's neighboring country Bangladesh, a New Delhi-based human rights organization has recently petitioned the United Nations to address the racial profiling of Hindu officers, done by the Muhammad Yunus-led government.

On Thursday, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group called on UN Special Rapporteurs overseeing contemporary forms of racism, freedom of religion or belief, and minority issues to intervene and prevent the caretaker government from targeting Hindu officers based on their religion.

Talking about racial profiling of Hindus, Rights and Risks Analysis Group Suhas Chakma asserted, that seeking the list of only Hindu officers by Bangladesh’s president is nothing but an act of racial profiling of the Hindus by the Bangladesh government for specific targeting of minorities based on their religious belief.

He also added, that this move could lead to the targeting and silencing of senior Hindu officers. Thus, violating UN human rights laws on racial discrimination and minority rights. Later, he urged UN rapporteurs to take action on this matter.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus recently questioned India’s concerns about the violent attacks on Hindus, claiming that the issue has been “exaggerated.” He also asserted that the violence against minorities in Bangladesh is more politically motivated than communal. Reports PTI.

However, in an order dated August 29, 2024, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cotton and Jute instructed various departments and institutions to submit lists of Hindu officers at the joint secretary level by September 2.

This was followed by an August 27 directive from the President’s Personnel Department to all ministries and autonomous bodies for such lists.

