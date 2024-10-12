UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

A recent report reveals that over 370 million girls and women worldwide, or one in eight, have experienced rape or sexual assault before turning 18.

A recent report reveals that over 370 million girls and women worldwide, or one in eight, have experienced rape or sexual assault before turning 18. When factoring in “non-contact” forms of sexual violence—such as online harassment and verbal abuse—this figure escalates to 650 million, approximately one in five females.

Impact on Boys and Men

While the report highlights the profound impact on girls and women, it also notes that between 240 to 310 million boys and men, about one in 11, have suffered similar experiences during childhood. This underscores the widespread nature of sexual violence, affecting children regardless of gender.

The Need for Global Action

The findings, released by a leading children’s agency, stress the urgent need for intensified global efforts to combat sexual violence against minors. It emphasizes the importance of strengthening laws and equipping children with the tools to recognize and report such violations. The report precedes a Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children set to take place in Colombia next month.

Geographic Disparities in Victimization

Sexual violence knows no boundaries, impacting children across various geographical and cultural contexts. However, the report indicates that Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest incidence, with 79 million affected girls and women, accounting for 22% of the population. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia follow closely, with 75 million victims.

The statistics reveal varying levels of impact across regions: Central and Southern Asia report 73 million (9%); Europe and Northern America, 68 million (14%); Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 million (18%); and Northern Africa and Western Asia, 29 million (15%). Oceania has the highest percentage affected, with 34% of its 6 million victims.

Increased Risks in Fragile Settings

The report highlights that risks of sexual violence rise significantly in “fragile settings,” where institutions are weak or there are high numbers of refugees. In such environments, one in four children is at risk, illustrating the compounded dangers faced by vulnerable populations.

Deep Psychological and Physical Impact

UNICEF’s Executive Director emphasized that sexual violence against children is a grave human rights violation that inflicts profound and lasting trauma, often at the hands of someone the child knows and trusts. Most incidents occur during adolescence, particularly between the ages of 14 and 17, leading to increased risks of sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

The report stresses the necessity of improved data collection to fully understand the extent of the issue, especially regarding boys’ experiences, which have historically been underreported. Estimates were based on nationally representative surveys from 120 countries conducted between 2010 and 2022, supplemented by various data sources for boys and men.

