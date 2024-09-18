Home
Unidentified Ballistic Missile Fired By North Korea, South Korea Says

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Wednesday, according to South Korea's military as reported by Yonhap News Agency. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the launch but provided no additional details, stating that further analysis is underway.

Recent Developments in North Korea’s Military Capabilities

Earlier on September 12, North Korea test-fired a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing state media. In August, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the development and production of more “suicide drones” to bolster war preparedness amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On August 24, Kim Jong-un oversaw a performance test of various drones, according to Yonhap News Agency. The report, sourced from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), detailed Kim’s supervision of tests conducted by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences. The drones tested demonstrated the capability to destroy designated targets on land, in the air, and at sea.

Kim emphasized the necessity of developing and producing more suicide drones for tactical infantry, special operation units, and strategic reconnaissance. He also highlighted the importance of incorporating artificial intelligence into drone development. Yonhap published photos from KCNA showing two white suicide drones destroying mock targets resembling K-2 tanks, marking the first public unveiling of such weapons by North Korea.

