Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

United States and Mauritania Partner to Strengthen Power Sector and Boost Climate Adaptation

United States has signed a $27 million Millennium Challenge Corporation Threshold Program agreement with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

United States and Mauritania Partner to Strengthen Power Sector and Boost Climate Adaptation

In a landmark move aimed at fostering sustainable development and resilience, the United States has signed a $27 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Threshold Program agreement with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. This initiative seeks to enhance Mauritania’s power sector and bolster its ability to adapt to climate change while promoting inclusive economic growth.

A Partnership for Progress Between United States And the Islamic Republic Of Mauritania

The MCC Threshold Program agreement focuses on improving Mauritania’s capacity for inclusive power sector planning, efficient grid operations, and effective electricity regulation. The program will also integrate climate change considerations and social factors into environmental impact assessments.

This debt-free grant will help Mauritania develop sustainable projects to strengthen its infrastructure, create opportunities for private investment, and build a resilient power sector. U.S. officials emphasized that the partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering long-term economic prosperity and environmental sustainability in Mauritania.

United States’ Step Toward Sustainability

“This Threshold Program represents a critical step in our ongoing partnership with Mauritania,” said U.S. officials. “By enhancing the power sector and improving environment adaptation, this program will contribute to Mauritania’s long-term economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”

Mauritania, a nation rich in resources but vulnerable to climate change, stands to gain significantly from the program’s focus on energy resilience and sustainable development. The grant will fund projects aimed at building infrastructure that can withstand environmental challenges while also addressing the needs of its growing population.

United States Promoting Private Investment and Economic Growth

One of the program’s primary goals is to attract private sector investment by establishing a robust and reliable power sector. This will not only create economic opportunities but also pave the way for technological advancements and job creation in Mauritania.

The program’s emphasis on environmental impact assessments is designed to ensure that development projects are sustainable and consider both ecological and social implications. This holistic approach aims to balance economic growth with environmental preservation.

Commitment to Inclusive Growth

The United States remains steadfast in its support for Mauritania’s efforts to achieve inclusive growth and build a resilient future for its citizens. The program aligns with broader goals of strengthening governance, infrastructure, and community development in the region.

“We look forward to working closely with our Mauritanian partners to implement this program and achieve meaningful progress in these vital areas,” U.S. representatives stated.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

Islamic Republic of Mauritania United States

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee...

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

Entertainment

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox