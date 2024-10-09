Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Lebanon is on the brink of a major food shortage, warned Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Programme's country director.

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Lebanon is on the brink of a major food shortage, warned Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Programme’s country director. As Israeli attacks continue to escalate, agricultural destruction has reached alarming levels, jeopardizing the country’s ability to sustain itself. “I am deeply concerned about Lebanon’s capacity to feed its people,” Hollingworth stated in a recent video message, expressing the gravity of the situation.

Widespread Farmland Damage

The destruction has been particularly severe in southern Lebanon, where 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) of agricultural land have been reduced to ashes. Additionally, 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of fertile farmland, located in one of Lebanon’s most productive regions, now lie abandoned. This devastation is severely impacting Lebanon’s agricultural sector, which is crucial for the nation’s food supply.

Farmers and Crops Hit Hard

Approximately 46,000 farmers are directly affected by the crisis, facing the loss of their livelihoods and the collapse of Lebanon’s agricultural output. Key crops such as olives, bananas, and citrus fruits will not be harvested this season, and vegetables are left to rot in fields due to the ongoing instability.

Dire Call for Diplomatic Intervention

Hollingworth stressed that Lebanon, already grappling with a multitude of challenges, cannot withstand this extended period of unrest without global diplomatic solutions. “Diplomatic political solutions must be found,” he emphasized, highlighting that Lebanon is already in a fragile state and cannot afford to endure such a prolonged crisis.

