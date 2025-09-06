"Urgent warning" to Gaza city residents from the IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF issued an “urgent warning” to Gaza City residents to immediately evacuate a building and nearby tents in the area of Beirut Junction and Arab League University Street in the city, ahead of a strike.

“The IDF will soon strike the building due to the presence of Hamas terror infrastructure within or near it. For your safety, you are required to immediately evacuate the area southward to the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis,” the IDF statement reads. (ANI/TPS)

