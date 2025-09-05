LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:45:52 IST

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): An immigration detention centre in the Florida Everglades can remain open, and the government can resume sending detainees there, after a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday against a lower court’s decision effectively shutting down the facility, The New York Times reported.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta granted the state and federal governments’ petition to pause the ruling by a federal judge in Miami last month. Under that ruling, no additional detainees could be sent to the centre known as Alligator Alcatraz, and much of it had to be dismantled within 60 days.

The latest ruling was a victory for Florida officials, who pushed the boundaries of traditional immigration enforcement when they opened the facility in July. The state became the first to run an immigrant detention centre, normally a federal role. Other states have since announced plans to house federal immigration detainees in state-owned facilities.

The ruling was also significant for the Department of Homeland Security, which had argued in court that it was not running the Everglades detention centre.

In granting the stay, the appeals panel found that the lower court had misinterpreted a federal law requiring a review of potential environmental harms before building a major project in the ecologically fragile Everglades. It found that because the detention centre had so far been entirely funded by Florida, and because the state operated the centre, the National Environmental Policy Act would not apply.

Florida has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the detention centre, an outlay that Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has repeatedly said will be reimbursed by the federal government. Even if that should happen, the appeals panel ruled, it would be “insufficient” grounds to consider the detention centre a major federal project subject to environmental review.

“Alligator Alcatraz is, in fact, like we’ve always said, open for business,” DeSantis said in a video posted to X shortly after the appellate ruling. “The mission continues, and we’re going to continue leading the way when it comes to immigration enforcement.”

Between 120 and 125 detainees remain, a lawyer for the federal government said on Thursday at a hearing in federal court in Fort Myers. The hearing was on a different case regarding the Everglades detention centre.

During that hearing, Nicholas JP Meros, an attorney for the state, told Judge Sheri Polster Chappell that Florida was not bringing any additional detainees to the Everglades detention centre but intended to keep it running and to bring in more detainees if Judge Williams’s ruling were reversed.

The appeals panel found that the state and federal governments would suffer “irreparable harm” if the Everglades detention centre were shut down while the case played out in court.

Among the reasons the appeals panel cited for allowing the detention centre to remain open was that the state said it would cost USD 15 million to USD 20 million to dismantle much of the facility–and then the same amount to rebuild if it were to succeed in its appeal, as per the New York Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alcatrazdetaineesFloridaprison

RELATED News

"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA

LATEST NEWS

Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi
Himachal CM assures all possible assistance to people affected by floods
US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules
US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules
US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules
US 'Alligator Alcatraz' to remain open for detainees, court rules

QUICK LINKS