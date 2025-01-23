Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US Birthright Citizenship: Here Is Why Indian Expectant Mothers Are Rushing For Pre Term C-Sections

In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, many expectant Indian parents in the US are opting for preterm C-sections to ensure their children are born before the February 20 deadline. This decision comes amid growing concerns over the loss of automatic citizenship under the new policy.

US Birthright Citizenship: Here Is Why Indian Expectant Mothers Are Rushing For Pre Term C-Sections

In light of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship, many expectant Indian parents in the US are choosing preterm C-sections to ensure their children are born before the looming deadline of February 20, 2025. The new policy, which seeks to redefine the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, has prompted a surge in requests for early deliveries, with parents fearing the potential loss of automatic citizenship for their children.

Preterm C-sections on the Rise

A report from The Times of India highlights an increasing number of Indian women, particularly those in the late stages of pregnancy, who are opting for preterm C-sections. Dr. SD Rama, who runs a maternity clinic in the US quoted by TOI, noted a significant uptick in such requests. “A seven-month pregnant woman came with her husband to sign up for a preterm delivery. She isn’t due until sometime in March,” he shared.

However, not all medical professionals are on board with this trend. Dr. SG Mukkala, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Texas, expressed his concerns regarding the risks associated with preterm births. He warned that while it may be possible to schedule a preterm delivery, doing so could pose serious risks to both mother and child. “I am trying to tell couples that even if it is possible, a preterm birth poses significant risks. Complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications, and more,” Dr. Mukkala explained. He added that he had discussed these concerns with 15 to 20 couples in the wake of Trump’s executive order.

Why Are Indian Expectant Mothers Are Rushing For Pre-Term C-Sections?

On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas. The order, which will be implemented by February 20, 2025, aims to exclude these children from automatic citizenship by reinterpreting the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause. The move has stirred significant concerns among immigrant families, particularly those from India, who see birthright citizenship as a crucial avenue for securing long-term stability in the US.

For many immigrant families, the new policy adds to the already stressful situation of waiting for green cards. Reports mentioned various cases including Varun, who has been in the US for eight years on an H-1B visa, and his wife Priya (names changed), are among those facing uncertainty. “We were counting on our child being born here. We’ve been waiting for our green cards for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty,” Priya shared, who is expected to give birth in early March.

Concerns for Undocumented Immigrants

For undocumented immigrants, the potential consequences of Trump’s executive order are even more concerning. Vijay (name changed), a California resident who has been in the US illegally for eight years, expressed his dismay to TOI about the policy shift. “We thought of seeking asylum, but then my wife got pregnant, and our lawyer suggested that we get direct citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea,” he said. For families like theirs, the loss of birthright citizenship would represent a significant setback in their efforts to secure a future in the US.

As the February 20 deadline approaches, many expectant parents, especially those from immigrant communities, are facing difficult decisions about their children’s future in the US. The combination of the executive order and the already challenging immigration system has created a sense of urgency and fear for many families who are trying to navigate an uncertain landscape.

Also Read: What Is Laken Riley Act? First Bill Of Trump’s New Term Rolling Out The Immigration Crackdown

Filed under

birthright citizenship DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And...

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya...

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

Entertainment

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox