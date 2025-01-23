In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship, many expectant Indian parents in the US are opting for preterm C-sections to ensure their children are born before the February 20 deadline. This decision comes amid growing concerns over the loss of automatic citizenship under the new policy.

In light of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship, many expectant Indian parents in the US are choosing preterm C-sections to ensure their children are born before the looming deadline of February 20, 2025. The new policy, which seeks to redefine the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, has prompted a surge in requests for early deliveries, with parents fearing the potential loss of automatic citizenship for their children.

Preterm C-sections on the Rise

A report from The Times of India highlights an increasing number of Indian women, particularly those in the late stages of pregnancy, who are opting for preterm C-sections. Dr. SD Rama, who runs a maternity clinic in the US quoted by TOI, noted a significant uptick in such requests. “A seven-month pregnant woman came with her husband to sign up for a preterm delivery. She isn’t due until sometime in March,” he shared.

However, not all medical professionals are on board with this trend. Dr. SG Mukkala, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Texas, expressed his concerns regarding the risks associated with preterm births. He warned that while it may be possible to schedule a preterm delivery, doing so could pose serious risks to both mother and child. “I am trying to tell couples that even if it is possible, a preterm birth poses significant risks. Complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications, and more,” Dr. Mukkala explained. He added that he had discussed these concerns with 15 to 20 couples in the wake of Trump’s executive order.

Why Are Indian Expectant Mothers Are Rushing For Pre-Term C-Sections?

On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas. The order, which will be implemented by February 20, 2025, aims to exclude these children from automatic citizenship by reinterpreting the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause. The move has stirred significant concerns among immigrant families, particularly those from India, who see birthright citizenship as a crucial avenue for securing long-term stability in the US.

For many immigrant families, the new policy adds to the already stressful situation of waiting for green cards. Reports mentioned various cases including Varun, who has been in the US for eight years on an H-1B visa, and his wife Priya (names changed), are among those facing uncertainty. “We were counting on our child being born here. We’ve been waiting for our green cards for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty,” Priya shared, who is expected to give birth in early March.

Concerns for Undocumented Immigrants

For undocumented immigrants, the potential consequences of Trump’s executive order are even more concerning. Vijay (name changed), a California resident who has been in the US illegally for eight years, expressed his dismay to TOI about the policy shift. “We thought of seeking asylum, but then my wife got pregnant, and our lawyer suggested that we get direct citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea,” he said. For families like theirs, the loss of birthright citizenship would represent a significant setback in their efforts to secure a future in the US.

As the February 20 deadline approaches, many expectant parents, especially those from immigrant communities, are facing difficult decisions about their children’s future in the US. The combination of the executive order and the already challenging immigration system has created a sense of urgency and fear for many families who are trying to navigate an uncertain landscape.

