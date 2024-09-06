US Calls For Renewed UN Mandate To Tackle Armed Gangs In Haiti

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Thursday for the renewal of a United Nations mission aimed at assisting Haiti in combating armed gangs that have seized control of much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and extended their influence into surrounding regions.

Mission’s Mandate and Current Status

The UN mission, initially approved for a 12-month period, is set to expire at the beginning of October. However, it has struggled with limited results due to insufficient troop deployment and funding. “At this critical moment you need more funding and personnel to sustain and carry out the objectives of this mission,” Blinken stated.

Push for Increased Support

Blinken announced plans for a ministerial meeting at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly to boost financial contributions and extend the mission’s mandate. The United States is the largest financial supporter of the mission. “The mission itself needs to be renewed, that’s what we’re working on right now. But we also want something that’s reliable, that’s sustainable. And we’ll look at every option to do that. A U.N. peacekeeping mission is one option,” he said.

Currently, the mission, which is led by Kenya, has less than a month remaining on its mandate. Kenya is the only country that has deployed approximately 400 police officers to Port-au-Prince in June and July, with a planned total of 1,000. Other countries have pledged a combined total of at least 1,900 additional troops and hundreds of millions of dollars in support. By late August, however, the U.N.’s dedicated trust fund had received only $63 million.

Challenges and Ongoing Efforts

The mission has faced several challenges, including delays in paying Kenyan officers and issues with providing essential equipment, such as firing towers for armored vehicles. “Much remains to be done and we’re determined to continue,” Blinken remarked. “It’s starting to move.”

In addition to supporting the mission, Blinken urged Haitian authorities to prepare for elections next year. The last elections in Haiti were held in 2016, and the country’s most recent president was assassinated in 2021. Blinken met with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille and the head of Haiti’s presidential council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, during his visit. He also announced an additional $45 million in humanitarian aid for Haiti.

The ongoing conflict has displaced nearly 580,000 people internally, and many who fled the country have been deported back to Haiti. Approximately 5 million people in the country are facing severe hunger.

