A recent investigative report by NPR, an American public broadcasting organization, suggests that Eric Garcetti, the current U.S. Ambassador to India, may have lied under oath to protect his close aide, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2020, journalist and former Democratic fundraiser Yashar Ali accused Rick Jacobs, a top advisor to Garcetti during his tenure as Los Angeles Mayor, of sexual misconduct. Ali recounted a specific incident on an NPR podcast series, saying, “I remember him (Jacobs) walking towards me with his two hands out, grabbing my face, and forcibly kissing me on the lips — twice. I was frozen. It made me very, very uncomfortable. And once he did that, and I didn’t object to it, he continued. But not objecting to something is not consent. It’s just not objecting.”

Despite Jacobs’ alleged “reputation for touching and forcibly kissing people on the lips without their consent,” Garcetti hired him, raising questions about Garcetti’s knowledge and involvement in these incidents.

Allegations Against Garcetti’s Conduct Under Oath

According to the NPR report, Garcetti has been accused of “witnessing and enabling harassment by a close friend and top political adviser for years.” During his testimony in 2021, while serving as the Mayor of Los Angeles and as co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Garcetti denied witnessing any misconduct.

Yashar Ali argues that the accusations against Garcetti were significant enough to delay his appointment as U.S. Ambassador to India for two years, and also cost him any potential position in the cabinet. “Just know that the Biden administration, including the president, was aware of these details, had all the facts, and ignored them in favor of allowing the nomination of the despicable Eric Garcetti to be held up for two years,” Ali stated.

Ali further alleged that Garcetti eventually secured his ambassadorial role in India only after his parents spent $100,000 on a lobbyist. He also mentioned that LAPD officer Matthew Garza, who was part of Garcetti’s security detail, accused Jacobs of assault and harassment, and claimed that Garcetti witnessed the misconduct.

Garcetti Denies the Allegations

Garcetti has firmly denied the allegations. NPR quoted him as saying, “I want to say unequivocally that I never witnessed nor was it brought to my attention the behaviour that’s been alleged. And I also want to assure you, if it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop it.”

These revelations have sparked a debate over whether Garcetti should have been more proactive in addressing the allegations of misconduct within his team, especially given his high-profile political role. The ongoing scrutiny raises questions about his credibility and integrity in handling such sensitive matters.