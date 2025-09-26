LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 09:37:09 IST

Chicago [US], September 26 (ANI): The United States is deepening ties with Pakistan primarily to secure closer military access, which positions American assets nearer to its adversaries, such as China and Iran, according to Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Chicago, Paul Poast.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, on the evolving US-Pakistani relationship under President Donald Trump’s second administration, Poast highlighted how Islamabad’s strategic location serves as a vital gateway for US operations in such a volatile region.

“They are an ally who gives the US access. If we have a presence there, it puts us that much closer to China and puts our assets closer to China and Iran,” Poast said.

Poast linked the developments in the US-Pakistan relation to the Trump administration’s unapologetic embrace of military primacy, exemplified by its recent executive order renaming the Department of Defence as the Department of War.

Poast argued it reflects a policy where “military affairs are a central part of what governments do”.

This militarised lens, Poast explained, reframes Pakistan not as a diplomatic partner but as a logistical enabler providing the US with a strategic access point for projecting its military power.

“The Trump administration has made it very clear, even to the extent of renaming the Department of Defence, the Department of War. They have made it very clear that they’re very comfortable with the fact that military affairs are a central part of what governments do. If you start looking at Bagram, the fact that the Trump administration is making these demands to regain the airbase in Afghanistan is because they want to be able to have a military presence towards China. I can completely see where the Trump administration is viewing the importance of Pakistan from that frame,” he stated.

The professor pointed to Operation Midnight Hammer, the June 22 US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, as a prime example, noting that such an operation was able to take place due to the presence of US bases and US personnel in the countries in those regions.

“Recently, with the attack, the Midnight Hammer that happened a few months ago was enabled by having this type of access, by having US bases, US personnel in other countries, and so forth. Viewed from that framework, the Trump administration has its military policy, then its foreign policy. Then it makes sense why the US would not have Pakistan’s military official in the conversation. The Trump administration is just much more willing to be open about it and wants military officials here to talk to them directly,” the Associate Professor said.

His remark comes at a time when Trump hosted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the Oval Office in Washington.

However, a cloud appears to be over the meeting, as the White House has failed to release any official pictures or video of the meeting.

The US President, earlier in the day, had hosted the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, and a live joint briefing followed that meeting. The meeting between Sharif, Munir and Trump, however, was only posted by official Pakistani social media accounts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinaforeign-policyiranmilitary-accesspaul-poaststrategic-locationtrump administrationus-pakistan-ties

RELATED News

Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory
Trump signs executive order, TikTok to shift to US ownership
Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted On Obstruction, False Statement Charges: All You Need To Know
Donald Trump Approves TikTok Deal Through Executive Order, Oracle Among New Buyers
Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

LATEST NEWS

US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast
Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! New Day, New Tariff Tantrum; Pharmaceuticals Under pressure, Sensex And Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Day
Diljit Dosanjh credits Emmy nomination to his 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra reacts
No Sex and Still Virgin? Study Reveals Surprising Factors Behind Lifelong Virginity
Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja, Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Trump's 100% tariff on patented drugs puts spotlight on India's USD 30 billion pharma export market
"Players from all around the world will play in this stadium": PCI president on India hosting World Para Athletics Championship
Watch: Woman Stops Dalit Students From Using Common Path, Bombards Them With Caste Slurs In Tamil Nadu
"Big boost to Atmanirbharta": Defence expert Anil Gaur after Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL
Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!
US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast
US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast
US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast
US getting closer to Pakistan for strategic military access near China, Iran: Associate Professor Paul Poast

QUICK LINKS