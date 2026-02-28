LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

US-Israel-Iran war halts India’s basmati rice exports to Iran & Iraq, hitting prices, farmers, and Punjab production.

How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports. (Photo: Canva)
How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 28, 2026 21:02:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

The escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict is sending ripples through global trade, and India’s basmati rice exports are among the hardest hit. Rising uncertainty in West Asia has already begun affecting Indian exporters, particularly in Iran, one of the largest markets for premium basmati rice.

Iran’s Import Market for Basmati Rice Faces Uncertainty

Ajay Bhalotia, Director of Fortune Rice Limited and General Secretary of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA), told to media that Iranian importers had placed large orders for basmati rice in the months preceding the conflict. This surge in demand had already pushed local basmati rice prices in India up by approximately ₹10 per kilogram.

“Since the war began, Indian basmati rice exports have virtually halted. A shipment in transit may face delivery challenges due to the ongoing conflict,” Bhalotia said.

You Might Be Interested In

India’s Basmati Export Statistics to West Asia

According to AIREA: Iran accounts for 25% of India’s total basmati rice exports. Iraq represents 20% of exports, with both countries together importing over 2 million tonnes, valued at over $2 billion.
Last year, India exported $1.2 billion worth of basmati rice to Iran.

Other affected markets include tea exports to Iran, valued at roughly ₹700 crore in 2024–25. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran, coupled with internal political instability, are expected to disrupt trade across Central Asia.

Currency Depreciation Adds to Export Challenges

Even before the war, US-imposed tariffs and Iran’s internal economic crisis had affected Indian exports. The Iranian rial has plummeted from 90,000 per USD to 1,50,000 per USD, making imports costlier. Previously, the Iranian government offered a preferential rate of 28,500 rial per USD for food imports, which has now been withdrawn, further straining purchasing power.

Popular Basmati Varieties at Risk

Iran is the second-largest importer of Indian basmati rice after Saudi Arabia, particularly favoring the Sela (parboiled) variety. The 1509 and 1718 long-grain, aromatic basmati rice varieties from Punjab and Haryana are especially popular. Prices for these varieties have already fallen by ₹4 per kilogram amid the ongoing crisis.

Impact on Indian Farmers and Rice Millers

Punjab, producing 40% of India’s basmati rice, followed by Haryana and other states, is likely to face severe disruptions. Rice millers are already experiencing operational challenges, and prolonged uncertainty in exports could force prices received by farmers to decline further.

Typically, Iran halts rice imports every June, resuming in September after its domestic harvest. Exporters stockpile rice during this lean period. However, the current geopolitical situation has disrupted this cycle, threatening the supply chain and market stability.

Outlook for India’s Basmati Trade

With 59.42 lakh metric tonnes of basmati rice exported in 2023–24 majorly to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen, and the US the conflict poses a significant risk to India’s agricultural economy. 

Exporters and policymakers are closely monitoring developments, as prolonged disruptions could impact global basmati supply, farmer income, and India’s position as a leading rice exporter.

ALSO READ: Iran Defence Minister And Top Revolutionary Guards Commander Reportedly Killed In Israeli Strikes, Sources Claim

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India basmati rice exportsiranIran rice importsisrael iran newsus iran newsUS-Israel-Iran war

RELATED News

Explosions Rock Dubai: One Dead In Abu Dhabi As Iran Fires Missile Waves Across Gulf After US–Israel Strikes On Its Territory

Middle East War-Like Situation: Meet The Five Powerful Leaders Shaping The Course Of The US And Israel’s War On Iran

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Top IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death Last Year

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

LATEST NEWS

Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 Date, Time & How To Watch In India | All You Need To Know

After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Returns To Spotlight After Meeting This Popular American YouTuber And Online Streamer; He Says…

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Dropped For Do-or-Die T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, Memes Flood Social Media With ‘Happy Retirement’ Jibes

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

‘Bat vs Ball Will Decide It’ – WI Legend Picks Key Battle in IND vs WI T20 WC 2026 Clash

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained
US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained
US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained
US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

QUICK LINKS