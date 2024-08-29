US: Lawmakers Call On Lloyd Austin To Sanction Chinese Battery Manufacturer CATL

In a recent development related to US-China relations, John Moolenaar, Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP), and US Senator Marco Rubio urged US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to add Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) to a list, which requires increased scrutiny.

In their letter to the Secretary, the lawmakers have requested that CATL be immediately included on the list mandated by Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

According to the SCCCP, CATL meets the criteria for inclusion on the 1260H list, as it supports Beijing’s military ambitions and contributes to the MCF strategy while continuing operations in the US. CATL, a major electric vehicle battery manufacturer, has substantial links to the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

For those unfamiliar, the NDAA list is designed to ensure transparency about Chinese military companies operating within the US and to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) strategy.

Additionally, the lawmakers argue that reliance on CATL batteries poses a national security threat by creating a dependency on the CCP for energy infrastructure and supporting a company involved in military applications that could potentially target American forces in future conflicts.

Meanwhile, the SCCCP pointed out that CATL’s involvement in the CCP’s MCF strategy is underscored by its partnerships with several entities already listed under Section 1260H, including a formal collaboration with China Mobile, identified by the Department of Defense as a Chinese military company.

(With Inputs From ANI)