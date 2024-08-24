USA: Hawaii’s Big Island Braces For Hurricane Hone, Storm Warning Issued for Rain and Wind

This weekend, Tropical Storm Hone is set to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southern parts of Hawaii. Thus, potentially causing flooding and wind damage on the Big Island while also increasing wildfire risks on the drier sides of the islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Hawaii County, which covers the whole Big Island. Along with it, a red flag warning has been issued for the drier, leeward sides of all the islands.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Hone is expected to strengthen gradually and become a robust tropical storm as it moves south of the islands on Saturday and Sunday.

As per meteorologist Laura Farris, It is projected to reach Category 1 hurricane status for a 12-hour period on Sunday. But, it will moved past the Big Island by then.

Meanwhile, the eastern and southeastern regions of the Big Island could experience 5 to 10 inches (11 to 25 centimeters) of rain. The island might also see sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph (32 to 64 kph) with gusts reaching up to 60 mph (97 kph).

The dry air to the north of the storm will spread arid conditions across the archipelago on Saturday, further exacerbating wildfire risks due to strong winds.

Also Read: Emergency Alert In Japan: Thousands Evacuated Amid Storm Threat

As for red warning, it will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, alerting residents when warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds combine to heighten fire dangers.

Currently as of late Friday, Hone was situated 425 miles (685 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo and 640 miles (1,025 kilometers) east-southeast of Honolulu.

However, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has informed travelers that it is still safe to visit the islands. But advised to postpone outdoor activities.

Must Read: USA: Sniper’s Shot Hit Trump’s Gunman’s Weapon, Delaying The Attack–Report