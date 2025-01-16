US Political Figures React To Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Following the announcement of a phased ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, U.S. political figures have voiced their reactions, praising the agreement while emphasizing the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Chuck Schumer, the U.S. Senate Democratic Leader, welcomed the ceasefire, emphasizing that it would provide much-needed relief for the hostage families, reduce violence in Gaza, and help innocent civilians. He acknowledged the diplomatic efforts that led to the deal, stating, “It couldn’t have happened without steadfast diplomacy.” Similarly, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries highlighted the significance of the agreement in securing the release of American and Israeli hostages, while also pushing for increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians.

Republican and Independent Views on the Deal

Senator John Barrasso, the No. 2 Senate Republican, expressed cautious optimism, noting that the world is seeing changes under the potential return of Donald Trump to power, which could reflect a new strength for the United States. Representative Claudia Tenney, a Republican, criticized President Biden’s handling of the hostage situation, claiming that former President Trump would have secured the release of hostages more effectively. On the other hand, independent Senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the deal but called for swift implementation, urging that the killing must stop, and humanitarian aid must reach Gaza.

Some analysts, such as Osamah Khalil, a history professor at Syracuse University, questioned the timing of the agreement, suggesting that a similar deal could have been reached much earlier, especially during the latter half of 2023. Khalil pointed out that the Biden administration’s strong support for Israel’s military campaign had negatively impacted America’s standing globally and could affect Biden’s legacy as he nears the end of his presidency.

