Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US Political Figures React To Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Following the announcement of a phased ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, U.S. political figures have voiced their reactions, praising the agreement while emphasizing the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

US Political Figures React To Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Following the announcement of a phased ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, U.S. political figures have voiced their reactions, praising the agreement while emphasizing the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Chuck Schumer, the U.S. Senate Democratic Leader, welcomed the ceasefire, emphasizing that it would provide much-needed relief for the hostage families, reduce violence in Gaza, and help innocent civilians. He acknowledged the diplomatic efforts that led to the deal, stating, “It couldn’t have happened without steadfast diplomacy.” Similarly, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries highlighted the significance of the agreement in securing the release of American and Israeli hostages, while also pushing for increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians.

Republican and Independent Views on the Deal

Senator John Barrasso, the No. 2 Senate Republican, expressed cautious optimism, noting that the world is seeing changes under the potential return of Donald Trump to power, which could reflect a new strength for the United States. Representative Claudia Tenney, a Republican, criticized President Biden’s handling of the hostage situation, claiming that former President Trump would have secured the release of hostages more effectively. On the other hand, independent Senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the deal but called for swift implementation, urging that the killing must stop, and humanitarian aid must reach Gaza.

Some analysts, such as Osamah Khalil, a history professor at Syracuse University, questioned the timing of the agreement, suggesting that a similar deal could have been reached much earlier, especially during the latter half of 2023. Khalil pointed out that the Biden administration’s strong support for Israel’s military campaign had negatively impacted America’s standing globally and could affect Biden’s legacy as he nears the end of his presidency.

Read More : Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Filed under

US Political Leaders

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The US Imposing Sanctions On Sudan’s Army Chief?

Why Is The US Imposing Sanctions On Sudan’s Army Chief?

Watch: SpaceX Successfully Catches Super Heavy Rocket Mid-Air In Jaw-Dropping Feat

Watch: SpaceX Successfully Catches Super Heavy Rocket Mid-Air In Jaw-Dropping Feat

Japan’s ‘Ushikawa Man’ Mystery Solved: Fossils Belong To This Creature, Not A Human

Japan’s ‘Ushikawa Man’ Mystery Solved: Fossils Belong To This Creature, Not A Human

French PM Francois Bayrou Retains Office After No-Confidence Vote Fails

French PM Francois Bayrou Retains Office After No-Confidence Vote Fails

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Hunt Down Attacker, Analyzes CCTV Footage; Suspect May Have Changed Clothes

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Hunt Down Attacker, Analyzes CCTV...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Hunt Down Attacker, Analyzes CCTV Footage; Suspect May Have Changed Clothes

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Hunt Down Attacker, Analyzes CCTV

Innovative Plant-Based Businesses Compete in Shark Tank India’s ‘Face-Off’ Episode

Innovative Plant-Based Businesses Compete in Shark Tank India’s ‘Face-Off’ Episode

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox