US Population Growth In 2024 Driven By Immigration Surge

The U.S. population grew by nearly 1% in 2024, reaching 341 million, according to new estimates from the Census Bureau.

The U.S. population grew by nearly 1% in 2024, reaching 341 million, according to new estimates from the Census Bureau. This increase represents the largest annual population growth since 2001, largely fueled by a surge in immigration.

Of the 3.3 million new residents, about 2.8 million came from outside the U.S., highlighting the significant role immigration is playing in the nation’s demographic changes. Births outnumbered deaths by almost 519,000, a notable increase from the low of 146,000 in 2021, during the pandemic.

Regional Growth Patterns

The Southern United States emerged as the largest and fastest-growing region, adding 1.8 million new residents, more than all other regions combined. Texas led the charge, contributing nearly 563,000 new residents, driven largely by both births and domestic migration. However, California saw a population loss of nearly 240,000 people due to domestic migration, the largest such decline in the country. Despite this, the state experienced a net gain of 361,000 people from international migration.

While much of the country saw growth, a few states experienced population declines. Vermont, West Virginia, and Mississippi were the only states to report decreases in their populations during 2024.

The Shift in Growth Drivers

Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau, noted that while an annual growth rate of 1% is higher than recent years, it remains within historical norms. What is most significant, however, is the diminishing role of natural population growth (births exceeding deaths) and the growing importance of international migration as the primary driver of U.S. population growth.

These population trends come amid ongoing political debates, including President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to address immigration reform, which could include mass deportations and changes to birthright citizenship policies. Despite such rhetoric, the continued influx of immigrants underscores the enduring impact of migration on the U.S. demographic landscape.

Read More : Joe Biden To Visit Pope Francis In His Final International Trip