Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

US Population Growth In 2024 Driven By Immigration Surge

The U.S. population grew by nearly 1% in 2024, reaching 341 million, according to new estimates from the Census Bureau.

US Population Growth In 2024 Driven By Immigration Surge

The U.S. population grew by nearly 1% in 2024, reaching 341 million, according to new estimates from the Census Bureau. This increase represents the largest annual population growth since 2001, largely fueled by a surge in immigration.

Of the 3.3 million new residents, about 2.8 million came from outside the U.S., highlighting the significant role immigration is playing in the nation’s demographic changes. Births outnumbered deaths by almost 519,000, a notable increase from the low of 146,000 in 2021, during the pandemic.

Regional Growth Patterns

The Southern United States emerged as the largest and fastest-growing region, adding 1.8 million new residents, more than all other regions combined. Texas led the charge, contributing nearly 563,000 new residents, driven largely by both births and domestic migration. However, California saw a population loss of nearly 240,000 people due to domestic migration, the largest such decline in the country. Despite this, the state experienced a net gain of 361,000 people from international migration.

While much of the country saw growth, a few states experienced population declines. Vermont, West Virginia, and Mississippi were the only states to report decreases in their populations during 2024.

The Shift in Growth Drivers

Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau, noted that while an annual growth rate of 1% is higher than recent years, it remains within historical norms. What is most significant, however, is the diminishing role of natural population growth (births exceeding deaths) and the growing importance of international migration as the primary driver of U.S. population growth.

These population trends come amid ongoing political debates, including President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to address immigration reform, which could include mass deportations and changes to birthright citizenship policies. Despite such rhetoric, the continued influx of immigrants underscores the enduring impact of migration on the U.S. demographic landscape.

Read More : Joe Biden To Visit Pope Francis In His Final International Trip

Filed under

US Population Growth

Advertisement

Also Read

Marcus Rashford’s Ongoing Absence From Manchester United’s Squad: The Latest Developments

Marcus Rashford’s Ongoing Absence From Manchester United’s Squad: The Latest Developments

How White House Hid The Mental Decline Of Biden From Day 1 Of His Presidency

How White House Hid The Mental Decline Of Biden From Day 1 Of His Presidency

U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iranian And Houthi-Linked Entities

U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iranian And Houthi-Linked Entities

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours...

Entertainment

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox