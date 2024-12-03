Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
US President Joe Biden Declines To Weigh In On Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Just Getting Briefed On It

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 announced martial law, citing the need to eliminate "anti-state" forces and accusing the opposition-controlled parliament of aligning with communist North Korea. The declaration marked an extraordinary response to ongoing political tensions.

US President Joe Biden Declines To Weigh In On Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Just Getting Briefed On It

U.S. President Joe Biden refrained from commenting extensively on the unfolding situation in South Korea, where lawmakers overturned President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Speaking at the National Museum of Slavery in Angola, Biden said, “I’m just getting briefed on it,” indicating he had not yet received detailed information.

Biden Administration Caught Off Guard

A spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed that the U.S. was not informed in advance about Yoon’s decision to impose martial law. Reports suggest that the development came as a surprise to many within the Biden administration.

A senior administration official stated, “We are seriously concerned by what we are seeing develop,” signaling apprehension about the situation. Earlier, a National Security Council representative noted that the administration is maintaining contact with the South Korean government and closely monitoring the evolving events.

What Is Happening In South Korea?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 announced martial law, citing the need to eliminate “anti-state” forces and accusing the opposition-controlled parliament of aligning with communist North Korea. The declaration marked an extraordinary response to ongoing political tensions.

Within hours, the National Assembly voted to nullify the martial law order. Speaker Woo Won Shik emphasized the legislature’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and called for the withdrawal of police and military personnel stationed around the Assembly.

Yoon’s move drew immediate criticism, with parallels being drawn to the authoritarian leadership South Korea left behind in the 1980s. Both opposition leaders and figures within Yoon’s own conservative party condemned the decision as a troubling step backward.

MUST READ: Why Has The South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol Suddenly Declared Martial Law? Everything Explained 

