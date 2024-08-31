US Rejects Proposal to Deploy Contractors for F-16 Maintenance in Ukraine Amid Safety Concerns

The United States has opted not to proceed with a proposal to deploy American contractors to Ukraine for maintaining Western military equipment.

The United States has opted not to proceed with a proposal to deploy American contractors to Ukraine for maintaining Western military equipment, including F-16 fighter jets. The decision comes after concerns about safety were raised, particularly following the loss of the first F-16 fighter jet received from Western allies earlier this month.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, as referenced by Euromaiden, the Biden administration’s decision reflects apprehensions over the risks involved. On August 28, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the jet was lost during combat operations against Russian forces.

