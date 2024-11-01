US Sanctions Indian Firms and Individuals for Alleged Support of Russia’s War Effort Against Ukraine

The US sanctioned over a dozen Indian firms and two Indian nationals on Wednesday in relation to the Ukraine conflict

In a significant escalation of global sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, the United States sanctioned over a dozen Indian firms and two Indian nationals on Wednesday. The move, announced by the US Treasury and State Departments, accuses these entities of aiding Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying essential items and components that support Russian military operations.

The comprehensive list from US officials includes nearly 400 individuals and entities across more than a dozen countries, all of whom are alleged to have facilitated Russia’s war strategies. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the scope and intent of the sanctions, stating, “The United States is imposing sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. This action targets multiple sectors essential to Russia’s war effort.”

Scope and Purpose of the Sanctions

The US sanctions target the trade of critical and “dual-use” goods, meaning items with both civilian and military applications that have been crucial for Russia’s ongoing conflict. These items include essential electronic components, spare parts, and high-priority technological goods, all of which are allegedly used by Russia’s defense sector. US officials hope that by restricting access to these supplies, they can weaken Russia’s military capacity.

The sanctions come at a time when US-India relations face challenges, particularly after accusations linking Indian intelligence to an assassination plot targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Washington has implicated former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav in directing the thwarted attack, further straining diplomatic ties.

Indian Nationals and Firms Named in the Sanctions

Among those sanctioned were two Indian nationals, Vivek Kumar Mishra and Sudhir Kumar, along with their company, Ascend Aviation India, based in Delhi. The company allegedly shipped restricted US-origin aircraft parts to Russia, specifically those labeled as CHPL items, which are reportedly critical to maintaining Russian aviation assets.

Several other Indian companies have also been named for supplying dual-use items that support Russian military technology. Some of these entities are noted for providing components that are used in advanced weaponry, including drones and other high-tech defense systems. Notable among these are:

Futrevo : Sanctioned by the State Department, Futrevo is accused of supplying high-priority items to Russia’s Orlan drone manufacturer. The Orlan drones have been instrumental in Russia’s aerial operations, and Futrevo’s involvement underscores the seriousness of the sanctions.

: Sanctioned by the State Department, Futrevo is accused of supplying high-priority items to Russia’s Orlan drone manufacturer. The Orlan drones have been instrumental in Russia’s aerial operations, and Futrevo’s involvement underscores the seriousness of the sanctions. Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited: This company has allegedly sent hundreds of shipments of sensitive technology to Russia since 2023, valued in the tens of millions. The shipments reportedly include components crucial for dual-use technology, particularly in medical and electronic equipment with applications in both civilian and military sectors.

Other Indian Companies Implicated in Supplying Dual-Use Technology

The US Treasury Department has highlighted that a number of Indian companies have played roles in providing technology and electronic components to Russia. Among them:

Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited : Known for supplying electronic integrated circuits to Russian end-users, Abhar Technologies allegedly provided technology that is considered “high-priority dual-use,” indicating significant applications in military operations.

: Known for supplying electronic integrated circuits to Russian end-users, Abhar Technologies allegedly provided technology that is considered “high-priority dual-use,” indicating significant applications in military operations. Denvas Services : Cited as a conduit for procuring US-origin microelectronics, Denvas Services reportedly managed transactions for Russian clients involved in defense procurement as recently as 2023. US authorities claim the company is “managed and directed by several Russian nationals involved in defense procurement schemes,” signaling an international dimension to its operations.

: Cited as a conduit for procuring US-origin microelectronics, Denvas Services reportedly managed transactions for Russian clients involved in defense procurement as recently as 2023. US authorities claim the company is “managed and directed by several Russian nationals involved in defense procurement schemes,” signaling an international dimension to its operations. Emsystech : This company has reportedly dispatched over 800 shipments to Russia, including integrated circuits and tantalum capacitors, both critical components for military-grade electronics.

: This company has reportedly dispatched over 800 shipments to Russia, including integrated circuits and tantalum capacitors, both critical components for military-grade electronics. Galaxy Bearings LTD and Orbit Fintrade LLP : Both companies are alleged to have supplied high-priority equipment like roller bearings and roller assemblies, items with significant applications in various machinery, including military vehicles.

: Both companies are alleged to have supplied high-priority equipment like roller bearings and roller assemblies, items with significant applications in various machinery, including military vehicles. Innovio Ventures: Since May 2022, Innovio Ventures has sent more than 200 shipments to Russia, comprising items such as electronic integrated circuits and multilayer ceramic capacitors, which are vital components in military communications and control systems.