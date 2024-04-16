US State Department Reaffirms Strategic Partnership with India Amidst Allegations of Democratic Backsliding

The United States Department of State found itself under scrutiny as spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed recent reports alleging democratic regression in India and the evolving dynamics of the US-India relationship. In a press briefing, Miller reaffirmed America’s commitment to its strategic partnership with India, emphasizing the country’s pivotal role on the global stage.

“India, as the world’s largest democracy, remains an essential strategic partner of the United States, and we anticipate this partnership to endure,” stated Miller during the daily press briefing on Monday.

The remarks come amidst growing concerns over democratic norms and the rule of law in India, particularly highlighted by the recent arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal. Miller faced questions regarding the US State Department’s stance on Kejriwal’s arrest compared to similar cases in Pakistan.

Also read: AAP Leader Alleges Inhumane Treatment of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, Accuses Central Government

Miller refrained from drawing parallels between the two cases, emphasizing the US’s commitment to upholding consistent standards of rule of law and human rights globally, including in Pakistan.

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case has garnered significant attention, prompting responses from US officials.

In response to India’s summoning of a US diplomat over comments on Kejriwal’s arrest and the freezing of Congress party bank accounts, Miller reiterated the US’s monitoring of these developments.

“We continue to closely monitor these developments, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, we are aware of the Congress party’s allegations regarding the freezing of their bank accounts, which may impact their electoral campaign,” affirmed Miller.

Also read: No Interim Relief For Arvind Kejriwal From Supreme Court, Next Hearing On THIS Date

Also read: Delhi Court Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s Request for Additional Lawyer Meetings Amid Judicial Custody

Emphasizing the importance of fair, transparent, and timely legal processes in addressing these issues, Miller reiterated the US’s commitment to supporting democratic principles globally.

In response to the US State Department’s remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs of India denounced any external interference in its electoral and legal processes, asserting the robustness and independence of its democratic institutions.

As scrutiny intensifies and diplomatic exchanges continue, the evolving dynamics between the US and India underscore the complexities of maintaining a strategic partnership amidst challenges to democratic governance.

Also read: Aam Aadmi Party Workers Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest in Delhi