US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

The United States has stopped issuing passports with a gender-neutral “X” option following an executive order from President Donald Trump limiting government recognition of transgender identities.

The State Department announced that, in line with the executive order, the issuance of US passports will now reflect the individual’s biological sex as defined in the order. This move reverses the option initially introduced under former President Joe Biden’s administration, leaving many awaiting guidance on their pending applications and previously issued passports.

A State Department spokesperson stated, “The department is no longer issuing US passports with X markers” and has “suspended processing of all applications seeking a different sex marker than that defined by the terms in the Executive Order.” They also mentioned that guidance regarding previously issued X sex marker passports is forthcoming, with updates to be posted on the department’s travel website.

Shortly after taking office, President Trump signed an executive order mandating federal agencies to offer only male or female sex markers, asserting that “a person’s sex is unchangeable.” This action is part of a broader effort to reverse policies from the previous administration, including initiatives promoting racial equity and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

The State Department issued its first passport with a gender-neutral “X” designation in October 2021, following a lengthy legal battle by an intersex individual from Colorado. Regular processing for “X” passports began in early 2022. While the department has not disclosed how many “X” passports have been issued or requested, a study by UCLA Law School’s Williams Institute estimated that over 16,000 people might apply for one annually.

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently criticized transgender policies, particularly regarding women’s sports and medical care for minors, as part of his broader attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. On Monday, Trump ordered an immediate suspension of federal DEI programs, anti-discrimination policies, and recognition of transgender identities. These decisions have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and are expected to face legal challenges.

Although the federal government has rolled back the “X” option, many states still allow gender-neutral designations on drivers’ licenses. Several other countries, including Australia, Canada, and Germany, also issue identification with an “X” gender marker.

The halt in issuing gender-neutral ‘X’ passports marks a significant shift in US policy regarding the recognition of transgender and non-binary identities. The decision has sparked a debate on the rights of individuals to have their gender identity accurately reflected in official documents. As the legal challenges unfold, the outcome will have far-reaching implications for the LGBTQ+ community and the broader fight for equality and recognition.

The international community will also be closely watching these developments, as the US policy shift may influence other countries’ approaches to gender identity recognition. The ongoing dialogue and legal battles will shape the future of gender identity policies and the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals in the US and beyond.

