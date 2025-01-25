Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle it out in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sinner, the defending champion, is chasing his third Grand Slam title, while Zverev aims to secure his first. The highly anticipated match promises to be a test of skill, […]

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle it out in the Australian Open final.


The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle it out in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sinner, the defending champion, is chasing his third Grand Slam title, while Zverev aims to secure his first. The highly anticipated match promises to be a test of skill, resilience, and determination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sinner’s Winning Streak and Determined Approach At Australian Open

Jannik Sinner comes into the final with a formidable 20-match winning streak, showcasing his dominance on the court. In the semifinal, the 22-year-old Italian defeated Ben Shelton from the United States in straight sets, proving once again why he’s the tournament’s top seed.

Reflecting on his journey, Sinner has displayed consistency and composure, overcoming tough opponents and rising to the challenge in high-pressure moments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zverev’s Quest for Redemption

For Alexander Zverev, this final is an opportunity to rewrite history. Despite his immense talent, Zverev has struggled in Grand Slam finals. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open final and famously let a two-set lead slip against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open.

In the semifinal, Zverev advanced after 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire due to a leg injury. The abrupt end to the match was met with mixed reactions, including boos from the Australian Open crowd.

Zverev holds the upper hand in their previous encounters, leading the series 4-2 against Sinner. However, with both players in excellent form, this final could go either way.

Sinner’s Path to the Australian Open Final

Jannik Sinner has had an impressive run in the tournament, defeating top players with a mix of power and precision.

  • First round: Defeated Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
  • Second round: Defeated Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
  • Third round: Defeated Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
  • Fourth round: Defeated No. 13 Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
  • Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 8 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
  • Semifinals: Defeated No. 21 Ben Shelton (USA) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, 6-2

Zverev’s Path to the Australian Open Final

Alexander Zverev has also delivered strong performances, overcoming several challenges on his way to the final.

  • First round: Defeated Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
  • Second round: Defeated Pedro Martinez Portero (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
  • Third round: Defeated Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
  • Fourth round: Defeated No. 14 Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
  • Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 12 Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 6-1
  • Semifinals: Defeated No. 7 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7-6 (7-5), retired

How to Watch the Australian Open Final

  • Date and Time: The match will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (7:30 p.m. in Melbourne).
  • TV Broadcast: Catch the action live on ESPN or stream it online via ESPN+.
  • Streaming Options: The match will also be available on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

As the Australian Open final approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable. Will Jannik Sinner extend his winning streak and secure another Grand Slam title, or will Alexander Zverev finally claim his first major victory? One thing is certain: the match will be an unforgettable display of tennis excellence.

Also Read: VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranjhi Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit Did

Filed under

Australian Open Men's Final

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Musk Makes Unexpected Appearance At AfD Event In Germany

Musk Makes Unexpected Appearance At AfD Event In Germany

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only While Standing Up?

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only...

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox