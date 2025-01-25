Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle it out in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sinner, the defending champion, is chasing his third Grand Slam title, while Zverev aims to secure his first. The highly anticipated match promises to be a test of skill, […]

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev prepare to battle it out in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sinner, the defending champion, is chasing his third Grand Slam title, while Zverev aims to secure his first. The highly anticipated match promises to be a test of skill, resilience, and determination.

Sinner’s Winning Streak and Determined Approach At Australian Open

Jannik Sinner comes into the final with a formidable 20-match winning streak, showcasing his dominance on the court. In the semifinal, the 22-year-old Italian defeated Ben Shelton from the United States in straight sets, proving once again why he’s the tournament’s top seed.

Reflecting on his journey, Sinner has displayed consistency and composure, overcoming tough opponents and rising to the challenge in high-pressure moments.

Zverev’s Quest for Redemption

For Alexander Zverev, this final is an opportunity to rewrite history. Despite his immense talent, Zverev has struggled in Grand Slam finals. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open final and famously let a two-set lead slip against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open.

In the semifinal, Zverev advanced after 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire due to a leg injury. The abrupt end to the match was met with mixed reactions, including boos from the Australian Open crowd.

Zverev holds the upper hand in their previous encounters, leading the series 4-2 against Sinner. However, with both players in excellent form, this final could go either way.

Sinner’s Path to the Australian Open Final

Jannik Sinner has had an impressive run in the tournament, defeating top players with a mix of power and precision.

First round: Defeated Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

Second round: Defeated Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Third round: Defeated Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Fourth round: Defeated No. 13 Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 8 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Semifinals: Defeated No. 21 Ben Shelton (USA) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, 6-2

Zverev’s Path to the Australian Open Final

Alexander Zverev has also delivered strong performances, overcoming several challenges on his way to the final.

First round: Defeated Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Second round: Defeated Pedro Martinez Portero (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Third round: Defeated Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Fourth round: Defeated No. 14 Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 12 Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 6-1

Semifinals: Defeated No. 7 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7-6 (7-5), retired

How to Watch the Australian Open Final

Date and Time: The match will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (7:30 p.m. in Melbourne).

TV Broadcast: Catch the action live on ESPN or stream it online via ESPN+.

Streaming Options: The match will also be available on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

As the Australian Open final approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable. Will Jannik Sinner extend his winning streak and secure another Grand Slam title, or will Alexander Zverev finally claim his first major victory? One thing is certain: the match will be an unforgettable display of tennis excellence.