Wednesday, September 4, 2024

USA: Four Indians Killed In Fiery Texas Crash Involving Five Vehicles

In an unfortunate incident, four Indians lost their lives in a tragic crash involving five vehicles in Texas. The crash happened just past White Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 31, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

USA: Four Indians Killed In Fiery Texas Crash Involving Five Vehicles

In an unfortunate incident, four Indians lost their lives in a tragic crash involving five vehicles in Texas. The crash happened just past White Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 31, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan. The victims, who had coordinated through a carpooling app, were en route to Bentonville, Arkansas, when the accident occurred last week.

Also Read: Controversial Trump Biopic Set For Pre-Election Release In USA

What Were Victims Doing? 

Orampati and Shaik were returning home after visiting a relative in Dallas, while Palacharla was heading to Bentonville to reunite with his wife. Vasudevan, who held a Master’s degree from the University of Texas, was traveling to see her uncle.

Earlier, Vasudevan’s father had reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on X, seeking assistance in locating his daughter. He detailed her situation, mentioning that she had been in the U.S. for three years, including two years of Master’s studies and one year of employment, and was living in Frisco, Texas.

Meanwhile, the collision is believed to have been caused by a speeding truck that rear-ended the victims’ SUV, which then burst into flames.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Concert Attack in Vienna Aimed to Kill Thousands, Says CIA Deputy Director

Currently, authorities are using DNA fingerprinting and dental records to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Tags:

Five Indians Dead NewsX Texas usa
addBlock

Recent Post

Siberia’s ‘Gateway To Hell’ Crater Expands In Size Over 30 Years, Here’s Why

Siberia’s ‘Gateway To Hell’ Crater Expands In Size Over 30 Years, Here’s Why

Islamabad High Court Registrar Disapproves Imran Khan’s Military Trial Plea

Islamabad High Court Registrar Disapproves Imran Khan’s Military Trial Plea

Paris Paralympics 2024: India Shines As Sharad Kumar Wins Silver In High-Jump; Mariyappan Thangavelu Secures Bronze

Paris Paralympics 2024: India Shines As Sharad Kumar Wins Silver In High-Jump; Mariyappan Thangavelu Secures...

Ahmad Shahzad Criticizes Pakistan Team After Defeat To Bangladesh

Ahmad Shahzad Criticizes Pakistan Team After Defeat To Bangladesh

UP: Wolves Remain Elusive As Forest Officials Struggle To Capture Them In Bahraich

UP: Wolves Remain Elusive As Forest Officials Struggle To Capture Them In Bahraich

Bombay HC Proposes Committee Names For SOPs In Badlapur Minors’ Assault Case

Bombay HC Proposes Committee Names For SOPs In Badlapur Minors’ Assault Case

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Appeals to Bombay High Court for Release of ‘Emergency’ and Censor Certificate

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Appeals to Bombay High Court for Release of ‘Emergency’ and Censor Certificate

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox