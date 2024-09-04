In an unfortunate incident, four Indians lost their lives in a tragic crash involving five vehicles in Texas. The crash happened just past White Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 31, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan. The victims, who had coordinated through a carpooling app, were en route to Bentonville, Arkansas, when the accident occurred last week.

What Were Victims Doing?

Orampati and Shaik were returning home after visiting a relative in Dallas, while Palacharla was heading to Bentonville to reunite with his wife. Vasudevan, who held a Master’s degree from the University of Texas, was traveling to see her uncle.

Earlier, Vasudevan’s father had reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on X, seeking assistance in locating his daughter. He detailed her situation, mentioning that she had been in the U.S. for three years, including two years of Master’s studies and one year of employment, and was living in Frisco, Texas.

@DrSJaishankar Dear Sir, My daughter Dharshini Vasudevan holding Indian passport No-T6215559 have been in USA for the last 3 years, 2 years of MS studies and later 1 year of Employment and stays 3150 Avenue of the stars Apt 1110-Frisco,Texas-75034. — Vasudevan (@VasuV1970) August 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the collision is believed to have been caused by a speeding truck that rear-ended the victims’ SUV, which then burst into flames.

Currently, authorities are using DNA fingerprinting and dental records to confirm the identities of the deceased.