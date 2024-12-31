Venezuela SC Imposes 10 Million Dollars Fine On TikTok Amid Viral Challenge Deaths

Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a $10 million fine on TikTok, accusing the platform of negligence in controlling deadly viral challenges linked to the deaths of 3 adolescents due to chemical intoxication.

The decision highlights TikTok’s alleged failure to implement adequate safeguards against harmful content.

Judge Tania D’Amelio, who led the ruling, stated that TikTok did not take “necessary and adequate measures” to prevent the spread of dangerous challenges. As part of the penalty, TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been instructed to establish a local office in Venezuela. The platform must pay the fine within 8 days or face additional consequences.

The court announced that the fine would fund a “TikTok victims fund” to support individuals, particularly children and teenagers, harmed by the platform’s content. This initiative aims to address the devastating impact of viral challenges on young users.

The case emerged after reports that 3 adolescents died and over 200 others suffered poisoning in schools across Venezuela from participating in challenges involving toxic chemicals. Critics argue that while TikTok’s user-driven model thrives on viral trends, it has not done enough to curtail the spread of hazardous content.

Although TikTok’s official policy bans content promoting self-harm or suicide, critics contend that enforcement has been insufficient. In response to the ruling, TikTok acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but refrained from commenting on the financial penalty.

This decision is part of Venezuela’s broader push to regulate social media platforms. President Nicolás Maduro has previously criticized TikTok and similar platforms, accusing them of fostering “hate” & “division.”

In November, Maduro publicly blamed TikTok for the death of a 12-year-old girl, alleging she died after participating in a challenge involving tranquilizer pills.

The court’s ruling underscores growing global concerns about the safety of viral content on social media platforms, particularly its impact on younger audiences. It remains to be seen how TikTok will address these issues while navigating Venezuela’s regulatory landscape.

