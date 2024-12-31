Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Venezuela SC Imposes 10 Million Dollars Fine On TikTok Amid Viral Challenge Deaths

Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a $10 million fine on TikTok, accusing the platform of negligence in controlling deadly viral challenges linked to the deaths of 3 adolescents due to chemical intoxication.

Venezuela SC Imposes 10 Million Dollars Fine On TikTok Amid Viral Challenge Deaths

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has imposed a $10 million fine on TikTok, accusing the platform of negligence in controlling deadly viral challenges linked to the deaths of 3 adolescents due to chemical intoxication.

The decision highlights TikTok’s alleged failure to implement adequate safeguards against harmful content.

Judge Tania D’Amelio, who led the ruling, stated that TikTok did not take “necessary and adequate measures” to prevent the spread of dangerous challenges. As part of the penalty, TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been instructed to establish a local office in Venezuela. The platform must pay the fine within 8 days or face additional consequences.

The court announced that the fine would fund a “TikTok victims fund” to support individuals, particularly children and teenagers, harmed by the platform’s content. This initiative aims to address the devastating impact of viral challenges on young users.

The case emerged after reports that 3 adolescents died and over 200 others suffered poisoning in schools across Venezuela from participating in challenges involving toxic chemicals. Critics argue that while TikTok’s user-driven model thrives on viral trends, it has not done enough to curtail the spread of hazardous content.

Although TikTok’s official policy bans content promoting self-harm or suicide, critics contend that enforcement has been insufficient. In response to the ruling, TikTok acknowledged the seriousness of the matter but refrained from commenting on the financial penalty.

This decision is part of Venezuela’s broader push to regulate social media platforms. President Nicolás Maduro has previously criticized TikTok and similar platforms, accusing them of fostering “hate” & “division.”

In November, Maduro publicly blamed TikTok for the death of a 12-year-old girl, alleging she died after participating in a challenge involving tranquilizer pills.

The court’s ruling underscores growing global concerns about the safety of viral content on social media platforms, particularly its impact on younger audiences. It remains to be seen how TikTok will address these issues while navigating Venezuela’s regulatory landscape.

Read More: Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Filed under

tiktok

Advertisement

Also Read

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve...

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile Picture

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile...

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Declared The Poorest: ADR Report 

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee...

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox