VIRAL: Indian Restaurant In Switzerland Has Waitresses Wearing Salwar-Kameez, Trolls Say, 'Unprofessional And Tacky'

Indian restaurants are opening up all over the world due to the popularity of Indian food, and a recent video from Switzerland has gone viral for its interesting fusion of cultures.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by the Indian couple’s page Soulmate Express, shows servers dressed in traditional Indian clothes, particularly the colourful salwar kameez. A “slice of India in Switzerland that’s more Indian than India itself” thrilled an Indian couple.

When Sneha and Veeru, German nationals, recently travelled to Switzerland, they were shocked to see waiters there dressed in salwar kameez.

They captioned the post as, “When Indian restaurants and waitresses in Switzerland are more Indian than in India.” In their post, the couple said, “Stepping into Indian restaurants in most of Europe is like a cultural time machine – rich traditions and vibrant decor that sometimes out-Indian India.”

MUST READ: Prince William Dances To Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off Like No One’s Watching- Video Goes VIRAL!

The video went viral in no time as it amassed more than 2 lakh views. However, the video got mixed reactions from social media users as few loved how foreigners were getting influenced by Indian attires. Others claimed that the restaurant should rather focus on the taste.

One user stated, “We visited this restaurant 2 days ago, and that waitress was the sweetest.” Another user praised the unique uniforms, stating, “Omg. Not just simple suits. They are wearing dazzling uniforms. Owners must be good.”

The next one questioned, “I’m sorry WHO dresses like that in India?,” as another said, “Actually unprofessional and tacky….. May be we are wired that way but I expect waiters to wear a work dress and not anything random like some road side shack.”

One said, “Credit should go to @narendramodi for inspiring all those to put India and Indianness in fore front.” The next one stated, “All efforts on aesthetic not on taste.

The adoption of Indian culture by non-Indians is not a unique occurrence. A video of a German woman dancing to Indian music while wearing a saree went viral last year, demonstrating how popular Indian customs are throughout the world.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD New Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Vows To Save Deepika Padukone From Prabhas; Kamal Haasan’s Face Revealed

Show Full Article