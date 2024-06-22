Prince William Dances To Taylor Swift's Shake It Off Like No One's Watching- Video Goes VIRAL!

Several global stars and renowned public figures over the years have marked their attendance at Taylor Swift concerts and the latest to join the long list is Prince William. A video of The Prince of Wales has gone viral on the Internet where he could be seen showing off his moves while enjoying the Taylor Swift concert in London.

Interestingly, Prince William was accompanied by his two kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9. Proving to be a Swiftie, Prince William was spotted having a good time at the singer’s The Eras Tour concert.

Taylor later met the royal trio personally and clicked a selfie which she also shared on her Instagram. The official page of The Eras Tour posted a video of Prince William. The clip shows the Prince of Wales dancing in the VIP section of the stadium filled with Swifties.

🚨| Prince William vibing and dancing along to “Shake It Off” at Night 1 of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in London! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WYr5rG8DaL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 22, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Prince William Enjoys Taylor Swift’s Concert In London

Prince William can be seen on the patio shaking his arms to Taylor Swift’s hit number Shake It Off at Night 1 of the singer’s The Eras Tour in London. The clip starts with Swift performing Shake It Off from a distance on stage. The video then pans to William dancing and enjoying on the patio.

Zara Tindall, William’s cousin, and her husband Mike Tindall also marked their attendance at the event. For the unversed, Taylor Swift’s song Shake It Off was played by Buckingham Palace’s military band during the changing of the guards’ ceremony.

The official X account of the Prince of Wales also shared a picture of them posing for a selfie with Taylor Swift. The picture was captioned as, “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour”

Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/NFSi8hAl1o — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

This weekend, Taylor Swift will perform at three shows in London before returning for five more performances in August. She’ll return on Saturday night and Sunday to the 90,000-seat venue.

