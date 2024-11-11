Viral Video Captures Biden Struggling To Walk On Delaware Beach | WATCH

President Joe Biden, 81, was seen unsteady on a Delaware beach, supported by First Lady Jill Biden. The video sparked social media debate over his physical fitness and readiness.

A recent video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking along a beach in Delaware went viral online recently. Footage shot yesterday near Biden’s residence shows the 81-year-old president struggling along the sandy grounds as he walked side by side with the First Lady Jill Biden, who supported him in steady strides.

In the CSPAN video, it could be seen that Biden was falling because he was walking through deep sand. At certain steps, he was literally stumbling, while the First Lady held on to his arm as she clutched it also for support. After walking just a few meters along that stretch of sand, the former Vice President moved forward toward reporters nearby. On this occasion, the latter took the liberty of asking him to comment on the meeting of Wednesday at the White House with former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Reelected In Historic Comeback

A White House meeting awaited for months signaled a historic event within American politics. In a shocking twist, Donald Trump won the latest election, surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic candidate and eventually could not win a second term in office. Trump’s victory makes him the first U.S. president since Grover Cleveland’s second victory in 1892 to reclaim office through a non-consecutive term.

🚨Brutal to watch… Joe Biden can’t walk on sand. This man is the President for the next 71 days. pic.twitter.com/iLt24pe6tx — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2024

The video has been bringing much heightened online chatter about Biden’s physical fitness. Social media effused with reactions, with many questioning his suitability to lead the nation as he remains under a cloud of question over his health. Biden is currently fighting the sand at his beach house in Delaware—the beach is winning.” Steve Cortes, founder of the League of American Workers, declared: “Joe Biden can’t walk on sand. This man is the President for the next 71 days.”

Concerns Over Biden’s Health Have Lingere Throughout His Term

Fresh anxiety has emerged about Biden’s apparent physical frailty as, months after intense public focus on his health, he is repeatedly questioned about his mental and physical endurance, occasional verbal gaffes, and instances of apparent befuddlement while attending public events. The latest incident adds to the debate on his suitability for office as he edges toward the end of his term ahead of Trump’s scheduled inauguration date of January 20, 2025.

