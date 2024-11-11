Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Viral Video Captures Biden Struggling To Walk On Delaware Beach | WATCH

President Joe Biden, 81, was seen unsteady on a Delaware beach, supported by First Lady Jill Biden. The video sparked social media debate over his physical fitness and readiness.

Viral Video Captures Biden Struggling To Walk On Delaware Beach | WATCH

A recent video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking along a beach in Delaware went viral online recently. Footage shot yesterday near Biden’s residence shows the 81-year-old president struggling along the sandy grounds as he walked side by side with the First Lady Jill Biden, who supported him in steady strides.

In the CSPAN video, it could be seen that Biden was falling because he was walking through deep sand. At certain steps, he was literally stumbling, while the First Lady held on to his arm as she clutched it also for support. After walking just a few meters along that stretch of sand, the former Vice President moved forward toward reporters nearby. On this occasion, the latter took the liberty of asking him to comment on the meeting of Wednesday at the White House with former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Reelected In Historic Comeback

A White House meeting awaited for months signaled a historic event within American politics. In a shocking twist, Donald Trump won the latest election, surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic candidate and eventually could not win a second term in office. Trump’s victory makes him the first U.S. president since Grover Cleveland’s second victory in 1892 to reclaim office through a non-consecutive term.

The video has been bringing much heightened online chatter about Biden’s physical fitness. Social media effused with reactions, with many questioning his suitability to lead the nation as he remains under a cloud of question over his health. Biden is currently fighting the sand at his beach house in Delaware—the beach is winning.” Steve Cortes, founder of the League of American Workers, declared: “Joe Biden can’t walk on sand. This man is the President for the next 71 days.”

Concerns Over Biden’s Health Have Lingere Throughout His Term

Fresh anxiety has emerged about Biden’s apparent physical frailty as, months after intense public focus on his health, he is repeatedly questioned about his mental and physical endurance, occasional verbal gaffes, and instances of apparent befuddlement while attending public events. The latest incident adds to the debate on his suitability for office as he edges toward the end of his term ahead of Trump’s scheduled inauguration date of January 20, 2025.

MUST READ | Kremlin Rejects Report Of Putin-Trump Phone Call On Ukraine Conflict

Filed under

jill biden Joe biden viral video World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise...

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox