Home > World > Virginia Giuffre memoir goes on sale, heaping fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 15:19:20 IST

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) – A posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager, went on sale in London on Tuesday, days after the disgraced prince gave up his Duke of York title. Much of the contents of the book were reported before its release, triggering renewed scrutiny on Andrew – King Charles' brother – whose conduct and connections with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have long been criticised. Andrew, 65, has always denied Giuffre's account. He quit all royal duties in 2019 and then was stripped of his military links and royal patronages in 2022 during legal action by Giuffre in the United States. That year, he settled a lawsuit brought by Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, which accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Giuffre's book "Nobody's Girl" contains fresh allegations against Andrew. She wrote that she feared she might "die a sex slave" under Epstein's control and describes three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and on the late financier's private island. The memoir also alleges Andrew correctly guessed Giuffre's age – 17 – when they first met. In Friday's statement Andrew said he would voluntarily give up his titles while repeating that he vigorously denied accusations against him. The Scottish National Party has called for further action and is seeking a parliamentary debate demanding the government introduce a law to formally strip Andrew of his titles. The government has said it believes the prince took the right course of action giving up his titles. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

