Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a proposal from US President-elect Donald Trump for an immediate ceasefire with Russia, emphasizing that any peace agreement must include robust security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a proposal from US President-elect Donald Trump for an immediate ceasefire with Russia, emphasizing that any peace agreement must include robust security guarantees. Trump, in his earlier statements, had called for an “immediate ceasefire” and negotiations to end the nearly three-year-long conflict.

In a message posted on Telegram, Zelensky stated, “War should not be endless. Peace should be permanent and reliable.” He dismissed the notion of resolving the conflict through “just a piece of paper and a few signatures,” highlighting Ukraine’s insistence on long-term security.

Zelensky’s Meeting with Trump in Paris

Zelensky’s response came after his meeting with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Saturday. The meeting occurred amidst concerns about Trump’s intentions to potentially reduce US aid to Ukraine, a lifeline for the country since Russia’s invasion began in 2022.

Trump’s Stance on the War

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press aired on Sunday but recorded prior to the Paris meeting, Trump suggested that his incoming administration would “probably” reduce aid to Ukraine. “Possibly. Yeah, probably, sure,” he said when questioned about cutting support.

Trump also claimed he could swiftly end the conflict, though he did not elaborate on how. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he stated, “Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse.”

He further asserted that he had a “good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With Trump’s imminent return to the White House, both Moscow and Kyiv are bracing for potential changes in US policy, particularly as fighting escalates on the front lines.

Zelensky’s Vision for Peace

Following the Paris meeting, Zelensky reiterated his commitment to achieving an “enduring” peace that protects Ukraine from future aggression. While he has historically opposed territorial concessions, Zelensky’s stance has evolved amid mounting challenges on the battlefield and fears of dwindling Western aid.

The Ukrainian leader has even proposed that the country temporarily forgo claims to Russian-controlled areas, which make up about 20% of Ukraine, in return for NATO security guarantees and continued weapons deliveries. “I said that we need a just and lasting peace-one that the Russians will not be able to destroy in a few years, as they have done repeatedly in the past,” he said on social media.

Zelensky also appealed to the Western allies not to “turn a blind eye to occupation” and reiterated that Ukraine needed peace that would bring stability for a long time. “Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else,” he said, blaming Russia for always thwarting peace efforts.

Zelensky Highlights Devastating Toll of the War

Nearly three years of war have taken a heavy toll on Ukraine, with thousands killed and millions displaced. In a rare disclosure, Zelensky reported that 43,000 Ukrainian troops had died in combat, and approximately 370,000 were wounded.

“This is what this war is all about,” Zelensky wrote, underscoring the human cost. He firmly stated, “It cannot be finished with just a piece of paper and a few signatures. War should not be endless. Peace must be permanent and reliable.”

Russia’s Position on Negotiations

Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of refusing to negotiate an end to the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s conditions for peace talks, which include Kyiv relinquishing control of four regions annexed by Moscow.

“The Ukrainian side refused and is refusing negotiation,” Peskov claimed, referencing a 2022 Ukrainian decree that ruled out talks with Putin but not other Russian officials.

As both sides brace for shifts in international diplomacy under Trump’s presidency, the path to peace remains uncertain, with Zelensky and Kyiv standing firm on securing a reliable and lasting resolution to the war.