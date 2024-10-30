Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

War With Israel To Continue For Proper Cease-Fire Terms: Hezbollah’s Kassem

In his first public remarks since being named the new leader of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem asserted that the militant group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives cease-fire terms that it considers acceptable.

War With Israel To Continue For Proper Cease-Fire Terms: Hezbollah’s Kassem

In his first public remarks since being named the new leader of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem asserted that the militant group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives cease-fire terms that it considers acceptable. Speaking from an undisclosed location during a pre-recorded televised address, Kassem stated, “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable. We will not beg for a cease-fire, as we will continue fighting… no matter how long it takes.”

Kassem’s comments come amid renewed efforts by international mediators to negotiate cease-fires in both Lebanon and Gaza. The ongoing conflict, which intensified on October 8, 2023, following Hezbollah’s rocket fire into Israel, has resulted in significant casualties. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, over 2,790 people have died and more than 12,700 have been wounded since the escalation began. The situation worsened when Israeli ground forces invaded southern Lebanon earlier this month, leading to the displacement of approximately 1.2 million people, based on government estimates.

Naim Kassem, a cleric and founding member of Hezbollah, was appointed to lead the group following the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in late September. Kassem had served as Nasrallah’s deputy for over three decades. His ascension to leadership comes at a challenging time, with several high-ranking officials, including potential successors, having also been killed in recent weeks as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalated.

During his address, Kassem acknowledged the setbacks faced by Hezbollah due to recent targeted attacks and the assassination of Nasrallah. However, he expressed confidence in the group’s resilience, claiming that Hezbollah had successfully reorganized its ranks within eight days of Nasrallah’s death. “Hezbollah’s capabilities are still available and compatible with a long war,” he stated, highlighting the continuing toll on Israeli soldiers since the onset of the ground invasion on October 1.

Kassem also mentioned Hezbollah’s coordination with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who serves as a key intermediary with the United States in discussions aimed at ending the conflict. Despite these efforts, Kassem indicated that no proposals acceptable to Hezbollah had been presented by Israel for negotiation.

As Kassem delivered his remarks, Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern city of Baalbek, prompting the Israeli army to issue evacuation warnings for residents in the area, which includes the historic Roman temple complex recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Recent Israeli strikes have raised concerns about the safety of the ancient site, particularly after an airstrike on October 6 occurred just 700 meters from the citadel.

While Kassem’s speech did not elicit an immediate response from Israeli officials, the ongoing violence and negotiations underscore the escalating tensions and the complexity of achieving a lasting cease-fire in the region.

Filed under

Hezbollah's Kassem Israel unesco World Heritage
Advertisement

Also Read

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

Entertainment

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox