War With Israel To Continue For Proper Cease-Fire Terms: Hezbollah’s Kassem

In his first public remarks since being named the new leader of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem asserted that the militant group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives cease-fire terms that it considers acceptable.

In his first public remarks since being named the new leader of Hezbollah, Naim Kassem asserted that the militant group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives cease-fire terms that it considers acceptable. Speaking from an undisclosed location during a pre-recorded televised address, Kassem stated, “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable. We will not beg for a cease-fire, as we will continue fighting… no matter how long it takes.”

Kassem’s comments come amid renewed efforts by international mediators to negotiate cease-fires in both Lebanon and Gaza. The ongoing conflict, which intensified on October 8, 2023, following Hezbollah’s rocket fire into Israel, has resulted in significant casualties. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, over 2,790 people have died and more than 12,700 have been wounded since the escalation began. The situation worsened when Israeli ground forces invaded southern Lebanon earlier this month, leading to the displacement of approximately 1.2 million people, based on government estimates.

Naim Kassem, a cleric and founding member of Hezbollah, was appointed to lead the group following the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in late September. Kassem had served as Nasrallah’s deputy for over three decades. His ascension to leadership comes at a challenging time, with several high-ranking officials, including potential successors, having also been killed in recent weeks as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalated.

During his address, Kassem acknowledged the setbacks faced by Hezbollah due to recent targeted attacks and the assassination of Nasrallah. However, he expressed confidence in the group’s resilience, claiming that Hezbollah had successfully reorganized its ranks within eight days of Nasrallah’s death. “Hezbollah’s capabilities are still available and compatible with a long war,” he stated, highlighting the continuing toll on Israeli soldiers since the onset of the ground invasion on October 1.

Kassem also mentioned Hezbollah’s coordination with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who serves as a key intermediary with the United States in discussions aimed at ending the conflict. Despite these efforts, Kassem indicated that no proposals acceptable to Hezbollah had been presented by Israel for negotiation.

As Kassem delivered his remarks, Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern city of Baalbek, prompting the Israeli army to issue evacuation warnings for residents in the area, which includes the historic Roman temple complex recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Recent Israeli strikes have raised concerns about the safety of the ancient site, particularly after an airstrike on October 6 occurred just 700 meters from the citadel.

While Kassem’s speech did not elicit an immediate response from Israeli officials, the ongoing violence and negotiations underscore the escalating tensions and the complexity of achieving a lasting cease-fire in the region.